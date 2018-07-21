FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 2:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sixers send Holmes to Suns, sign Bolden to 4-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philadelphia 76ers sent center Richaun Holmes to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for cash on Friday.

Apr 6, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes (22) reacts as he dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The move, in which the 76ers receive $1 million back, cleared the way for Philadelphia to sign 2017 second-round pick Jonah Bolden to a four-year, $7 million deal.

Holmes, who turns 25 in October, averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 48 games last season. In 156 career games, he’s averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Bolden, 22, was drafted 36th overall by Philadelphia in 2017 and stashed away at Maccabi Tel Aviv last season. He averaged 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 29 games.

—Field Level Media

