Suns F Warren fined $15K for inappropriate language

Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren was fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language at an official, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Wednesday.

Warren used the language after being ejected during Monday’s 123-119 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The incident occurred with 1:44 remaining in the second quarter.

Warren is averaging 17.4 points in 22 games.

The Suns have lost 10 straight games entering Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Phoenix owns the worst record in the NBA at 4-24.

