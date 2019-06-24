Reports: Hawks to acquire Turner from Blazers for Bazemore

Evan Turner is on the move in a proposed trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Atlanta Hawks, according to multiple reports.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 5, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner (1) motions as he dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Turner would land with the Hawks, which would become his fifth team in 10 seasons since being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. In exchange, the Trail Blazers would acquire a similar “3-and-D” wing in Kent Bazemore.

The deal, first reported by ESPN, will be official on July 6, when the NBA league year begins.

Turner, 30, averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 73 games with Portland last season. His base salary for the upcoming season is $18.6 million, the final year of a four-year deal Turner signed with Portland.

Turner has career averages of 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 686 career games.

The salary exchange is a wash in the deal, and Bazemore is also in the final year of his deal.

Portland has been shopping for insurance in the event free agent Rodney Hood cannot be re-signed.

Bazemore, 29, entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent with the Golden State Warriors. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers before spending the past five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season (67 games played).

Bazemore’s career scoring average is 8.7 in 483 NBA games.

—Field Level Media