Report: Curry brothers to headline NBA 3-point contest

The NBA’s Curry brothers will take part in the All-Star Weekend 3-point contest.

Jan 24, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds the ball in the final second against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. The Warriors won 126-118. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reported Friday night that Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors confirmed he and his brother, Seth, will be two of the participants.

Seth, 28, is a shooting guard for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The competition will be held Feb. 16 in Charlotte, N.C., where the brothers were raised. Stephen played at nearby Davidson, Seth at Duke.

“Just being in Charlotte, there’s a nice storyline,” Stephen told Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast, The Woj Pod. “(Seth) was leading the league in percentage for a while. In terms of family history, my dad (Dell) playing 10 years in Charlotte, being one of the original Hornets, to now having the All-Star Game in Charlotte.

“The 3-point shootout will be fun with the Curry brothers. I know he’s going to be gunning for me, though. That’s the problem.”

Stephen, 31, won the event in 2015. He has 191 3-pointers on the season, behind only James Harden (220) of Houston.

Seth is second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, making 48 percent. His brother is tied for sixth place.

The league has not announced the full list of participants for the event, but other reports Saturday identified three others who will take part.

Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki, winner of the event in 2006, and Sacramento guard Buddy Hield are set to compete, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Seth Curry’s teammate, Damian Lillard, also will be in the contest, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

—Field Level Media