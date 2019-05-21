Curry, Green carry Warriors to sweep of Blazers

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green capped triple-double performances by combining on the game-clinching hoop in overtime Monday night as the Golden State Warriors completed a four-game sweep of the host Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals with a 119-117 victory.

May 20, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half in game four of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center.

The win vaults the Warriors into their fifth consecutive NBA Finals. They will await the Eastern Conference winner between Milwaukee and Toronto, with either the Bucks or Raptors holding the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Golden State, the two-time defending champion, joins the Boston Celtics (1957-66) as the only teams ever to reach five consecutive NBA Finals.

Playing without Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, the Warriors led just 116-115 before Curry spotted Green open for a 3-pointer that pushed the Golden State lead to four with just 39.6 seconds remaining in OT.

Damian Lillard got Portland within 119-117 with 32.8 seconds left with a driving hoop, and the Trail Blazers got the ball back after Curry missed at the other end.

However, Lillard had a shot blocked by Green, and after Portland got the ball out of bounds with 2.5 seconds left, Lillard misfired on a desperation 3-pointer, ending the Trail Blazers’ season.

Curry finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Green chipped in with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as the Warriors won their sixth straight game overall and their 10th straight playoff game against Portland.

The triple-doubles were the first by teammates in NBA postseason history. Green’s was his fourth of this postseason, while Curry’s was his first.

Klay Thompson had 17 points, and Alfonzo McKinnie and Kevon Looney contributed 12 apiece for the Warriors, who won their 11th straight playoff series.

Meyers Leonard poured in a career-best 30 points, Lillard had 28 and CJ McCollum added 26 for the Trail Blazers, who had staved off elimination twice in their previous series against the Denver Nuggets.

Zach Collins had 10 points off the bench for Portland, which lost despite outscoring the Warriors 48-36 on 3-pointers.

The Trail Blazers led 69-65 at halftime, then for the first time in the last three games were able to build upon it in the third quarter.

With McCollum scoring 11 points and Lillard nine, Portland went up by as many as 17 points late in the period at 95-78 on a jumper by Leonard. That hoop capped a 10-0 run.

But the Warriors chipped away, first by scoring the last nine points of the third quarter to close within 95-87, and then drawing even at 104-all on a layup by Curry with 4:34 to play.

The game was tied at 106 and 111 before the teams went the final 1:48 without scoring.

Each team had a late shot at a regulation win, but Curry traveled before nailing a 3-pointer with 10.7 seconds left, and Lillard couldn’t convert a drive in traffic in the final second.

The Trail Blazers, who had double-digit leads at halftime in both Game 2 and Game 3, got the better of the first 24 minutes again, with Leonard contributing 25 points to a four-point lead.

The 25 points by Leonard already were more than he’d ever scored in a complete game, regular season or postseason. He previous career high was 24 at Oklahoma City in 2015.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 12 in the opening half but kept within arm’s length thanks to Curry, who matched Leonard’s 25 points before the break.

