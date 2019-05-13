Trail Blazers' Hood 'day-by-day' with knee injury

FILE PHOTO: May 3, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (5) watches his three-point attempt go in the hoop for the eventual game-winning basket to make the score 140-137 to defeat the Denver Nuggets in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood left Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday with a hyperextended left knee and said afterward he was “day-by-day.”

Portland won 100-96 and will open the Western Conference finals on Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors.

“We’ll see how it feels tomorrow and the next day,” Hood told reporters after the game. “Just day-by-day, but I don’t have a timetable right now.”

Hood was hurt in the third quarter when he stepped on the foot of Nuggets forward Torrey Craig as Craig was setting a pick. Hood went to the floor, was attended to and helped off the court and to the locker room with 5:35 remaining.

Hood, who had 25 points in Portland’s Game 6 win, had six points before leaving.

Hood averaged 9.6 points in 27 regular-season games for Portland, which acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in February.

—Field Level Media