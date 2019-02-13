Reports: Blazers add Kanter

FILE PHOTO: Jan 25, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Knicks center Enes Kanter (00) reacts as fans chant "we want Kanter" during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Enes Kanter joined the Portland Trail Blazers following a split with the New York Knicks last week.

ESPN and NBA TV reported the deal was done Wednesday, with Portland edging the Los Angeles Lakers and other suitors to land the big man.

Kanter averaged 14 points and 10.5 rebounds in 44 games with the Knicks, who released him only minutes after the NBA’s trade deadline last week.

Kanter was in the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal that paid him $18.6 million for the 2018-19 season. The $70 million value originated with the Blazers, who signed Kanter to an offer sheet as a restricted free agent, but the Thunder matched to keep him.

Kanter, 26, broke into the NBA in 2011-12 with the Utah Jazz and also spent 2 1/2 seasons with the Thunder before the Knicks acquired him in the September 2017 trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City.

