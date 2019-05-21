Trail Blazers' Stotts signs contract extension

The Portland Trail Blazers said Tuesday that they have signed coach Terry Stotts to a multi-year contract extension.

May 1, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Neil Olshey informed reporters of the extension when asked a question about Stotts during a press conference.

The length of the extension wasn’t immediately known. Olshey declined to divulge specifics and said details would be revealed in the team’s forthcoming press release announcement.

Stotts’ previous contract reportedly ran through the 2019-20 season.

“Obviously I’m pleased with the season and pleased that we came to an agreement,” Stotts said during the press conference. “I’m very happy here. I’m happy with the team. This year was probably the most enjoyable year as a head coach as far as the group of guys that we had.

“Personally, we’ve gone through peaks and valleys over my tenure and his is another peak. I couldn’t be more happy that things have turned out the way they have personally and for the team.”

The extension comes one day following the end of the Trail Blazers’ season. Golden State finished a four-game sweep of Portland in the Western Conference finals with a 119-117 victory on Monday.

The deal was reached during a day of exit interviews.

Stotts ranks second on Portland’s all-time regular-season wins list with 325, trailing only Hall of Famer Jack Ramsay (453 from 1976-86).

Stotts is 325-249 as coach of the Trail Blazers. He is 19-32 in the postseason with the club.

Stotts guided the Trail Blazers to a 53-29 record this season and playoff series wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Portland has made the playoffs in six straight seasons and has recorded three 50-win seasons in Stotts’ seven campaigns as coach.

Stotts also has coached the Atlanta Hawks (2002-04) and Milwaukee Bucks (2005-07). He has an overall mark of 440-417 in 11 seasons.

