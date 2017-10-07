National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - NBA All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady will join the front office of the Orlando Magic as special assistant to CEO Alex Martins, the team announced Friday.

McGrady played for the Magic from 2000 to 2004, making the All-Star Game all four seasons.

The team said the 38-year-old McGrady will be available to players and coaches on and off the court, will assist and advise the executive team in several areas and will help with promotion, marketing and community relations activities for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

McGrady played in 295 games (294 starts) during his four seasons with the Magic, averaging 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.53 steals.

- - -

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was scheduled to sit out Friday night’s preseason game against the Indiana Pacers due to his left ankle injury, the team announced.

James suffered the injury during a practice on Sept. 27 when he stepped on the foot of rookie forward Cedi Osman.

James returned to practice Thursday and coach Tyronn Lue said it was possible that James might play against the Pacers. But the Cavaliers opted against playing James for precautionary reasons.

- - -

Sacramento Kings rookie forward Harry Giles will miss at least half the season due to his ongoing knee issues, the club announced.

Giles will be sidelined through at least January to make sure his knees are healthy before he plays in his first NBA game.

According to the Kings, the training staff will “focus on a measured and sustained progression plan designed to improve physical strength in his surgically repaired knees.”