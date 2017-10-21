National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul will miss two to four weeks due to a bruised left knee, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta (left) celebrates with guard Chris Paul (3) after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Rockets defeated the Warriors 122-121, October 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada - USA TODAY Sports

The nine-time All-Star was hampered by the knee problem in Tuesday’s season-opening victory over the Golden State Warriors before sitting out the following night’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Houston coach Mike D‘Antoni downplayed the seriousness of the injury earlier Friday when he revealed Paul would miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s only a bump,” D‘Antoni told reporters. “It’s not a tear or something like that. It’s a bruise. We just have to make sure he’s 100 percent the next time he plays. I don’t think there’s (concern). All indications are he should be OK.”

Paul originally suffered the injury in a preseason game against Memphis on Oct. 11, when he bumped knees with Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers. He played 33 minutes in the season-opening win over the Warriors but had just four points on 2-of-9 shooting, though he did contribute 11 assists.

- - -

FILE PHOTO: Jenny Boucek gestures to her players during the second half of their WNBA All-Star Game against the Eastern Conference in Washington July 15, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Jenny Boucek became the second current full-time female coach in the NBA when the Sacramento Kings hired the former WNBA coach as assistant coach for player development.

Boucek, 43, joins San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon as the lone full-time female assistant coaches.

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) dribbles the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) defends during the third quarter at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, October 11, 2017; Uniondale, NY, USA. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports - 10341328

- - -

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin underwent surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee, the team announced.

The team said Thursday that Lin will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season. On Friday, the Nets added he is expected to make a full recovery.

Lin was injured in Wednesday night’s season opener against the Indiana Pacers when he landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket.