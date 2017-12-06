FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Basketball Association roundup
Sections
Featured
Democrats flex muscles as Congress confronts shutdown
Politics
Democrats flex muscles as Congress confronts shutdown
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Technology
Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices, escalating spat
Hundreds of homes destroyed by California wildfire
U.S.
Hundreds of homes destroyed by California wildfire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 1:41 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

National Basketball Association roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle, the team announced Tuesday.

Dec 4, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik (3) during the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI exam performed in Charlotte, N.C., displayed no structural damage and the Warriors said Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

--

New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer, will be sidelined for at least two weeks because of a “stress injury” in his lower left leg, the team announced.

A stress injury means Hardaway has either a stress reaction or a stress fracture, with the latter being more serious. Based on information received from medical experts, the New York Post reported that a stress reaction could sidelined a player for two to six weeks, while a stress fracture could keep a player out for two months.

--

San Antonio Spurs All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard still doesn’t know when he will make his season debut. But it could occur later this week.

The soft-spoken Leonard has missed the team’s first 24 games due to a quadriceps injury and said he is feeling good during his first interaction with reporters since Sept. 25.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.