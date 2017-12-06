National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle, the team announced Tuesday.

Dec 4, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik (3) during the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI exam performed in Charlotte, N.C., displayed no structural damage and the Warriors said Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer, will be sidelined for at least two weeks because of a “stress injury” in his lower left leg, the team announced.

A stress injury means Hardaway has either a stress reaction or a stress fracture, with the latter being more serious. Based on information received from medical experts, the New York Post reported that a stress reaction could sidelined a player for two to six weeks, while a stress fracture could keep a player out for two months.

San Antonio Spurs All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard still doesn’t know when he will make his season debut. But it could occur later this week.

The soft-spoken Leonard has missed the team’s first 24 games due to a quadriceps injury and said he is feeling good during his first interaction with reporters since Sept. 25.