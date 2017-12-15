National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green added his name to a growing list of injured teammates in being ruled out for Thursday’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Dec 8, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley (22) dribbles defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Green is nursing a sore right shoulder that also held him out of Monday’s 111-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds this season.

Guard Nick Young (concussion) and center Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) will also sit out versus the Mavericks while two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is expected to miss another week with a right ankle sprain.

- - -

Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute may have dodged a bullet with his shoulder injury.

Dec 13, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute (12) is walked off the court during the second quarter Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

An MRI exam on Mbah a Moute’s right shoulder revealed no significant damage and the Houston Rockets forward could return within two to three weeks, ESPN reported.

Mbah a Moute hurt his shoulder on a driving dunk late in the second quarter of Wednesday’s 108-96 win against Charlotte. After the dunk, Mbah a Moute fell instantly to the floor and began clutching his shoulder

FILE PHOTO: Mar 26, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Mirza Teletovic (35) drives past Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Celtics won 102-99. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

- - -

Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic will be sidelined at least 10 more days after being diagnosed with blood clots in both lungs, the team announced.

Teletovic has been rehabbing from last month’s knee surgery and he experienced heavy fatigue earlier this week, which concerned team physicians. Doctors ordered a 10-day rest period for Teletovic and will examine him again afterward.

The 32-year-old Teletovic has missed the past 16 games since injuring his left knee on Nov. 7. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Nov. 21.