National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - LeBron James met with the media on Monday and answered questions on a wide range of topics, including President Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

James defended the protests at NFL games on Sunday in response to Trump attacking players through the weekend for kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice.

”First of all, I salute the NFL, the coaches, the players, the owners, the fans. Everyone had any association with the NFL was unbelievable,“ James told reporters at NBA Media Day. ”There was no divide. Even from that guy that continues to try to divide us as people.

“He used the sports platform to divide us. Sports is so amazing, what sports can do for everyone, no matter shape, size, race. It brings people together like no other. I‘m not going to let one individual no matter the power, the impact he or she should have ever use sport as a platform to divide us. The people run this country, not one person. And damn sure not him.”

The Cavaliers announced that newly acquired point guard Isaiah Thomas is expected to return from his hip injury in January.

Thomas was acquired last month from the Boston Celtics in a trade for Kyrie Irving. Thomas suffered a torn labrum in his right hip last season that caused him to sit out the last three games of the Celtics’ loss to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavaliers appear to be the front-runner to land free agent Dwyane Wade after he reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls.

The 35-year-old shooting guard was slated to make $23.8 million with the Bulls in 2017-18 but reached the buyout agreement with the Bulls after one season, according to multiple reports Sunday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially acquired All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks.

In exchange, the Knicks get center Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott and the Chicago Bulls’ 2018 second-round draft pick from the Thunder. The deal was agreed to Saturday afternoon after Anthony waived his no-trade clause ahead of the NBA Media Day.

The Atlanta Hawks acquired guard/forward DeAndre Liggins and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for draft considerations, the team announced.

A couple of hours later in an expected move, the Hawks released Liggins and the veteran is now an unrestricted free agent.

The Indiana Pacers signed forward Jarrod Uthoff, the team announced.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed for the 6-foot-9 Uthoff, who appeared in nine games with the Dallas Mavericks last season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds.