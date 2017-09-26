FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Basketball Association roundup
#Sports News
September 27, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 24 days ago

National Basketball Association roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Only a few minor details remain before the expected reunion of free agent Dwyane Wade and LeBron James becomes official.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 13, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) reacts to a foul call in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The Bulls won 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reported Tuesday that Wade was likely to sign a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next day or two, pairing the friends and NBA champions as teammates once more. James and Wade were teammates with the Miami Heat and also with Team USA.

- -

Sacramento Kings power forward Zach Randolph told reporters that he was “wrongfully arrested” last month at a Los Angeles housing project on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to sell.

Randolph was charged with misdemeanor drug possession and resisting arrest, instead of the felony charge, and ultimately was sentenced earlier this month to 150 hours of community service.

- -

The Sacramento Kings signed guard Marcus Williams to a contract, the team announced.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Williams, who has competed in Puerto Rico, Russia, China, Spain and Serbia since playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2009-10 season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
