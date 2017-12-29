NBA: National Basketball Association roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Five-time All Star forward Blake Griffin will be a game-time decision when the Los Angeles Clippers play the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Friday.

Griffin has missed the past 14 games because of a sprained left knee, which he sustained in a 120-115 victory against the Lakers on Nov. 27. He was originally expected to miss eight weeks, but has made rapid progress in his rehabilitation.

Griffin practiced with the Clippers G League affiliate on Wednesday and rejoined his Los Angeles teammates for another practice Thursday.

- - -

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry was ruled out for Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets but he could return Saturday, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Curry, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle, will sit out for the 11th straight game on Friday. But he participated in parts of practice Thursday and took part in a 3-on-3 scrimmage afterward, prompting optimism he might be able to play Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I don’t think it would make much sense, but I think he’s probably going to want to (play),” Kerr told reporters. “But it’s more likely he plays Saturday. If all goes well, I expect him to play Saturday, but even if it goes well, I‘m not expecting him to play (Friday).”

Curry last played on Dec. 4. The Warriors are 9-1 without his services.

December 25, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 99-92. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

- - -

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul was ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced.

Paul is missing his third straight contest since sustaining a left adductor strain in the fourth quarter of a 122-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 20.

A nine-time All-Star, Paul is averaging 17.1 points, 9.0 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rockets (25-7).

- - -

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague will be out two to four weeks with a sprained left knee, according to multiple reports.

An MRI exam detected the seriousness of the injury but also displayed there was no structural damage.

Teague injured the knee in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets. The 29-year-old Teague is averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 assists this season in his first campaign with the Timberwolves.