NBA roundup: 76ers lose game to Jazz, Simmons to injury

Donovan Mitchell recorded 24 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-104 victory over visiting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Salt Lake City on a night the 76ers lost guard Ben Simmons to a shoulder injury.

Nov 6, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Joe Ingles scored a season-best 16 points off the bench as Utah halted a two-game slide. Mike Conley scored 15 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals.

Simmons had just two points in 10 minutes before departing with 5:20 left in the second quarter with right shoulder soreness. He appeared to hurt the shoulder initially early in the first quarter when he banged it against the body of Utah defender Royce O’Neale. According to reports, Simmons sustained a sprained AC joint and will be re-evaluated Thursday.

Joel Embiid registered 27 points and 16 rebounds but was just 5 of 16 from the field as Philadelphia lost its second straight game. Josh Richardson scored 24 points, Tobias Harris added 16 and Raul Neto had 11 for the 76ers.

Bucks 129, Clippers 124

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists to lead Milwaukee past host Los Angeles, which played without star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Milwaukee’s George Hill came off the bench to score 24 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-point attempts, while Eric Bledsoe had 20. Kyle Korver added 14 points for the Bucks, Khris Middleton chipped in 13, and Brook Lopez finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Montrezl Harrell, in his first start this season, scored a career-high 34 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists. Lou Williams also had 34 points to go with 11 assists, while Patrick Beverley contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds. Leonard sat out his second contest in eight games because of “load management.” Los Angeles has lost both contests.

Pistons 122, Knicks 102

Andre Drummond had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Tony Snell made all nine of his shot attempts while scoring a season-high 24 points as host Detroit cruised past New York.

Markieff Morris supplied 22 points and five assists for the Pistons, who were once again without three of their top players. All-Star forward Blake Griffin remained sidelined due to hamstring and knee injuries. The team’s top point guards, Reggie Jackson (back) and Derrick Rose (hamstring), were also in street clothes.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 20 points. Marcus Morris contributed 18 points, while rookie RJ Barrett had 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists for New York, which has lost four straight and seven of eight to start the season.

Pacers 121, Wizards 106

T.J. Warren scored 21 points, and Indiana downed Washington in Indianapolis. Warren shot 9 of 15 from the field, and Doug McDermott connected on four 3-pointers to finish with 19 points as seven Pacers scored in double figures.

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis collected 13 points and a career-high-tying 17 rebounds before fouling out in his return from a two-game absence caused by a bruised left calf. Aaron Holiday scored 18 points as the Pacers recorded a fourth win in their past five outings.

Washington’s Bradley Beal scored 30 points despite shooting just 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Thomas Bryant had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and CJ Miles added 15 points for the Wizards, who have lost four of their past five.

Rockets 129, Warriors 112

James Harden, Clint Capela and P.J. Tucker recorded double-doubles as host Houston breezed past short-handed Golden State.

Harden paired a game-high 36 points with 13 assists to lead the charge. Tucker posted 22 points and 11 rebounds while Capela had 19 points, 16 boards and six blocks. All five Houston starters scored in double figures.

The Warriors, down three starters (Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell) due to injury, mustered an answer to every Rockets run until Harden led a 21-6 surge to close the first half. Alec Burks, instrumental in keeping the Warriors within range in the first half, scored 28 points in 31 minutes off the bench.

Bulls 113, Hawks 93

Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points, and Chicago ended a two-game losing streak with an easy win in Atlanta.

Satoransky entered the game averaging 6.5 points and had not scored in double figures all season. On Wednesday, he went 10-for-13 from the field, 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and eight assists. Otto Porter Jr. scored 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting but exited in the first half and did not return due to a left foot contusion.

The Hawks struggled without forward John Collins, who was serving the second game of a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s drug policy. Jabari Parker, his replacement in the starting lineup, contributed a team-high 18 points, but Trae Young scored only nine points and was 0-for-8 on 3-point tries.

Mavericks 107, Magic 106

Dorian Finney-Smith put Dallas ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 3:36 remaining, and the Mavericks drew two charging calls on Orlando’s Aaron Gordon in the final seconds to preserve a victory over the visiting Magic.

Luka Doncic capped a 27-point effort with a pair of free throws with 2:31 remaining to give the Mavericks a 107-102 lead. Dallas didn’t score again, including two missed free throws by Seth Curry with a chance to extend a 107-106 advantage with seven seconds left, but Orlando couldn’t take advantage.

Gordon scored 23 points, and the Magic got 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Nikola Vucevic. Jonathan Isaac added 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and six blocks.

Raptors 124, Kings 120

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Toronto defeated visiting Sacramento.

Serge Ibaka scored 21 points, OG Anunoby contributed a season-best 18 points, and Marc Gasol and Fred VanVleet each had 12 for the Raptors.

Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 26 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 22 points off the bench, and Buddy Hield scored 21 for the Kings, who tied a franchise record with 20 made 3-pointers.

Grizzlies 137, Timberwolves 121

Dillon Brooks and Jae Crowder combined to make nine 3-pointers, and Ja Morant helped put the game away in the fourth as host Memphis topped Minnesota.

The Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing skid in a game they led virtually wire to wire. A season-high 37-point first quarter set them on their way. Brooks scored 31 points, Morant had 26, and Crowder and Brandon Clarke contributed 18 apiece.

The Timberwolves stayed within striking distance much of the game paced by Andrew Wiggins’ 30 points. Karl-Anthony Towns 25 points and 13 rebounds in his return from a two-game suspension.

—Field Level Media