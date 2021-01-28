NBA roundup: 76ers' Tobias Harris hits game-winner vs. Lakers

Tobias Harris knocked down a 12-foot jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 107-106 on Wednesday.

Jan 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) scores the game winning basket past Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) in the last seconds of the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 28 points, Harris added 24 and Ben Simmons compiled his 31st career triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Danny Green had 14 points as the Sixers improved to 10-1 at home.

Anthony Davis had capped a late 13-0 run with a layup with 11.2 seconds left to put the Lakers ahead 106-105, their first lead since the first quarter.

LeBron James paced the Lakers with 34 points, Davis added 23 with eight rebounds and Dennis Schroder had 16. Alex Caruso contributed 10 off the bench. The Lakers lost on the road for the first time this season after winning their opening 10 away games.

Utah Jazz 116 - Dallas Mavericks 104

Rudy Gobert amassed 29 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, and Jordan Clarkson scored 31 points as Utah cruised past Dallas in Salt Lake City for its 10th consecutive win.

Fill-in starter Joe Ingles added 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, with eight assists and Mike Conley contributed 17 points and six assists for the Jazz.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points while Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 and Kristaps Porzingis added 18.

New Orleans Pelicans 124 - Washington Wizards 106

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson scored 32 points each and host New Orleans overcame a 47-point performance by Bradley Beal to defeat Washington.

Ingram tied a career high by making seven 3-pointers as he and Williamson scored 30 in the same game for the first time in their two seasons together. Eric Bledsoe added 18 as the Pelicans began a five-game homestand with their second victory in 10 games.

Beal scored 24 of his points in the third quarter and made 17 of his 37 shots overall, including 6 of 14 3-point attempts. Garrison Mathews scored 15 points and Robin Lopez added 14 for the short-handed Wizards, who lost their third straight since returning from a nearly two-week absence prompted by COVID protocols.

Brooklyn Nets 132 - Atlanta Hawks 128 (OT)

Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden added 31 to lead Brooklyn past host Atlanta.

Durant shot 13-for-26 from the field and had two key baskets in overtime. Harden made five 3-pointers and was 8-for-8 from the line, including a pair with 4.6 seconds left in OT to ice the game. He also contributed 15 assists and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving added 26 points and seven assists for Brooklyn.

Atlanta got 28 points and 14 assists from Trae Young, plus 24 points off the bench from Cam Reddish, who returned after missing Tuesday’s game with a tight Achilles tendon. John Collins and De’Andre Hunter both scored 21.

Milwaukee Bucks 115 - Toronto Raptors 108

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished nine assists as visiting Milwaukee defeated Toronto at Tampa.

Khris Middleton added 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, and Brook Lopez had 20 points.

Norman Powell scored 26 points for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam, who missed the two previous games with left-knee swelling, scored 11 points. Kyle Lowry (21 points) joined DeMar DeRozan and Chris Bosh as the only players to score 10,000 points in Raptors history.

Indiana Pacers 116 - Charlotte Hornets 106

Doug McDermott scored a season-high 28 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 25 to propel Indiana over host Charlotte.

Domantas Sabonis collected 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists after sustaining a left knee contusion in the Pacers’ 129-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Terry Rozier had 20 points, P.J. Washington added 18 and Gordon Hayward and Devonte’ Graham each had 16 for the Hornets, who have dropped six of their past seven games.

Oklahoma City Thunder 102 - Phoenix Suns 97

Al Horford and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 21 points and Oklahoma City recovered from a slow start, rallying from a 17-point deficit in the first-half deficit to earn a victory at Phoenix.

Luguentz Dort scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer with 2:11 remaining that put the Thunder in the lead for good at 96-95.

Chris Paul scored a season-high 32 points for Phoenix against his former team. Jae Crowder added 17 as the Suns lost their third consecutive game and fifth in their past six.

Golden State Warriors 123 - Minnesota Timberwolves 111

Rookie James Wiseman led a balanced attack with a season-best 25 points at San Francisco, pacing Golden State to a second win over Minnesota in three days.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (20), Andrew Wiggins (19), Damion Lee (17) and Stephen Curry (16) made it five Warriors with 16 or more points as Golden State completed a two-game sweep that began with a 130-108 home romp on Monday night.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, squared off with No. 2 selection Wiseman for the second time in their NBA careers and had 25 points, one off his season best. The Timberwolves lost for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Cleveland Cavaliers 122 - Detroit Pistons 107

Collin Sexton had 29 points and host Cleveland pulled away to a victory over mistake-prone Detroit, which finished with 22 turnovers.

Andre Drummond powered for 23 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and two blocks for Cleveland. Taurean Prince supplied 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench, and Darius Garland had 14 points.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 26 points. Wayne Ellington had 17 points and Mason Plumlee contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds but also committed eight turnovers.

Sacramento Kings 121 - Orlando Magic 107

Buddy Hield shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range en route to a game-high 29 points, and Sacramento held host Orlando to 41.7 percent shooting from the floor in the double-digit win.

All five Kings starters scored in double figures, with Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes adding 21 and 20 points, respectively. Both shot 8 of 11 from the floor. Holmes also grabbed 12 rebounds, matching Marvin Bagley III for team-high honors.

Just two Orlando starters scored in double digits: Nikola Vucevic with 26 points and Evan Fournier with 25. Terrence Ross and Dwayne Bacon came off the bench to score 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Denver Nuggets 109 - Miami Heat 82

Nikola Jokic -- who leads the NBA in double-doubles -- had 21 points and 11 rebounds, leading Denver to a win at Miami.

The Nuggets also got a double-double from JaMychal Green (15 points, 10 rebounds). Michael Porter Jr., who joined Green as a reserve, added 17 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Heat, led by Bam Adebayo’s 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists, lost their fourth consecutive game.

San Antonio Spurs 110 - Boston Celtics 106

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, and a late steal and dunk by Dejounte Murray helped close out the game as San Antonio defeated visiting Boston in a back-and-forth thriller.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points for the Spurs, with Keldon Johnson adding 18 points and 10 rebounds and Murray tallying 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Tatum led the Celtics with 25 points, while Jaylen Brown scored 24 and Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker added 14 points each. It was the first game that Tatum, Brown and Kemba Walker played together this season.

--Field Level Media