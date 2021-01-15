NBA roundup: Ben Simmons hits milestone in 76ers' win

Shake Milton scored a season-high 31 points, Tobias Harris added 18 and the host Philadelphia 76ers had little trouble dispatching the depleted Miami Heat 125-108 on Thursday.

Jan 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat small forward Andre Iguodala (28) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Shake Milton (18) defending during the first half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons posted his 30th career triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Simmons reached the milestone in just his 228th career game, as he became the third-fastest in NBA history -- behind Oscar Robertson (75 games) and Magic Johnson (190) -- to hit the mark.

Tyrese Maxey contributed 15 points and Danny Green and Isaiah Joe had 12 apiece for the Sixers, who also topped the Heat two nights earlier. The Sixers received a big boost with the return of Milton, Harris and Matisse Thybulle (eight points, four steals) from COVID-19 contact tracing.

Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points, Gabe Vincent added 21 and Tyler Herro had 17. Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Indiana Pacers 111 - Portland Trail Blazers 87

Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis combined for 48 points and Indiana used a 33-10 blitz in the second quarter to take command en route to a victory at Portland.

Of greater concern for the Trail Blazers, though, was center Jusuf Nurkic breaking his right wrist. He exited in the third quarter after he fell, and he didn’t come back into the game.

Brogdon logged a game-high 25 points and Sabonis complemented him with 23 as the Pacers, short-handed after trading Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets, won a second straight on the road. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had 22 points apiece for Portland, which had won four in a row but was playing the second night of a back-to-back set.

Toronto Raptors 111 - Charlotte Hornets 108

Reserve Chris Boucher matched his career best with 25 points and added 10 rebounds as Toronto held off Charlotte at its temporary home at Tampa, Fla.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 12 assists as the Raptors won for the third time in 11 games this season. Fred VanVleet had 17 points for Toronto and Pascal Siakam added 15.

Terry Rozier scored 22 points for the Hornets and P.J. Washington added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Devonte’ Graham had 15 points, LaMelo Ball had 14 points and 11 assists.

Denver Nuggets 114 - Golden State Warriors 104

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray added 17 points and nine rebounds and host Denver beat Golden State.

Will Barton had 17 points, JaMychal Green added 15 points and nine rebounds, Paul Millsap scored 12, Monte Morris had 11 and PJ Dozier scored 10 points for Denver. The Nuggets were missing two starters, Michael Porter Jr. (COVID-19) and Gary Harris (personal reasons).

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 35 points and added 11 rebounds, James Wiseman had 18 points, Andrew Wiggins added 16 and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 for the Warriors.

Houston Rockets 109 - San Antonio Spurs 105

Christian Wood racked up 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead short-handed Houston to a surprising win at San Antonio.

The game was Houston’s first since it shipped star guard James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade that was finalized Thursday morning.

Sterling Brown scored 23 points while Jae’Sean Tate added 13 and P.J. Tucker scored 10 for Houston. Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 29 points for San Antonio while Lonnie Walker IV added 16.

--Field Level Media