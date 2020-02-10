NBA roundup: Bogdanovic buzzer beater lifts Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Utah Jazz to a 114-113 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Feb 9, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate after the Jazz defeated the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bogdanovic had just two field goals and eight points for the night, 13 below his season average. But Utah executed the final inbound play to perfection, with Bogdanovic making a 28-footer over James Harden and P.J. Tucker, the final clutch 3 in a sequence of them down the stretch.

Harden registered a triple-double (28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) with his pass to Robert Covington, whose 3-pointer with 28 seconds left gave the Rockets a 110-109 advantage.

Jordan Clarkson paced the Jazz with 30 points off the bench while Mitchell added 24 and six assists. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points. After a hot start from the perimeter, Houston shot just 10 of 33 from behind the arc over the final three periods.

Boston Celtics 112 - Oklahoma City Thunder 111

Kemba Walker scored 27 points to help Boston to a road win over Oklahoma City.

Walker hit a pair of crucial 3-pointers late to seal the victory for Boston, which won its seventh straight. The Celtics have won 10 of their past 11 games.

It was just Oklahoma City’s second loss in 11 games.

Philadelphia 76ers 118 - Chicago Bulls 111

Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points to carry host Philadelphia past Chicago.

Joel Embiid added 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for his 30th double-double this season while Ben Simmons had 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double. Tobias Harris contributed 14 points for the Sixers, who improved to 24-2 at home.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points while Luke Kornet added a career-high 25. Cristiano Felicio had 13 for the Bulls, who dropped their fifth in a row. Thaddeus Young also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies 106 - Washington Wizards 99

Ja Morant recorded his first career triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as visiting Memphis rallied late to defeat Washington in the nation’s capital.

Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis while Jonas Valanciunas had eight points and 18 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, with Tyus Jones adding 13 points off the bench for Memphis.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points. Beal has been a force throughout the season but especially in recent games — since being snubbed for the Eastern Conference All-Star Game. Mo Wagner scored 19 off the bench for the Wizards, with Davis Bertans adding 15 and Hachimura 12.

Atlanta Hawks 140 - New York Knicks 135

Trae Young scored 11 of his 48 points in the second overtime as Atlanta held on to defeat visiting New York.

John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks. DeAndre Hunter added 19 points, including a crucial 3-pointer in the second overtime.

New York saw its four-game winning streak end despite getting 35 points and 18 rebounds from Julius Randle. Reggie Bullock added 21 points and Mitchell Robinson had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles Clippers 133 - Cleveland Cavaliers 92

Lou Williams scored 25 points and Paul George 22 as Los Angeles rebounded from a demoralizing defeat one night earlier for an easy road victory over Cleveland.

Marcus Morris Sr. had 10 points in his Clippers debut as Los Angeles distanced itself from a surprising 27-point defeat against Minnesota on Saturday. The Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard, who received a day of rest on the second night of a back-to-back scenario.

Andre Drummond scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in his Cavaliers debut, while Kevin Porter Jr. added 17 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers saw their losing streak extend to six games while also falling for the 13th time in their past 14 contests.

Portland Trail Blazers 115 - Miami Heat 109

Damian Lillard recorded 33 points and eight assists to lead Portland past visiting Miami.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Gary Trent Jr. contributed 22 points and four steals off the bench, and Trevor Ariza scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half as the Trail Blazers won for the seventh time in the past 10 games. Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points, CJ McCollum added 13 and Hassan Whiteside had 11 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Goran Dragic had 27 points and seven assists off the bench for the Heat, who lost a season-worst third straight game. Duncan Robinson scored 19 points, Jae Crowder had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his team debut, Bam Adebayo added 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Derrick Jones Jr. scored 11 points.

—Field Level Media