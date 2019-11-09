NBA roundup: Bogdanovic drops Bucks at buzzer

Bojan Bogdanovic drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired Friday to lift the Utah Jazz, who withstood a series of furious second-half comebacks by the Milwaukee Bucks, to a 103-100 victory in Salt Lake City.

Nov 8, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) dribbles the ball while defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first quart at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz have won two straight. The Bucks, who trailed by as many as 22 in the first half and entered the locker room down 20, had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Bogdanovic’s winner gave him a game-high 33 points and capped a wild final 90 seconds in which the Jazz squandered an eight-point lead, the bulk of which was blown as Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sat on the bench after fouling out.

Antetokounmpo scored 28 of his team-high 30 points after halftime for the Bucks. He added 13 rebounds. Khris Middleton had 26 points and 11 rebounds while Eric Bledsoe finished with 22 points in the loss.

Nets 119, Trail Blazers 115

Damian Lillard became the first NBA player this season to score 60 points, but it wasn’t enough as Joe Harris ignited a late run that propelled visiting Brooklyn to victory in Portland.

Lillard drilled a running 34-footer at the final horn, allowing him to surpass his previous career high of 59 points set in April 2017 against the Utah Jazz. Lillard finished 19-for-33 from the field, 7-for-16 on 3-point tries and 15-for-15 from the free-throw line.

But the one-man show wasn’t enough to overcome 10 combined 3-pointers from Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyrie Irving. Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 34 points off the bench, and Irving added 33 points. Harris hit back-go-back 3-pointers to give the Nets the lead for good in the game’s final five minutes.

Timberwolves 125, Warriors 119 (OT)

Andrew Wiggins capped a season-best 40-point effort with a key 3-pointer with 23.5 seconds remaining in overtime as Minnesota overcame a career-high 52-point performance by D’Angelo Russell to edge Golden State in Minneapolis.

Wiggins’ point total was seven shy of his career-best and the eighth time he’s topped 40. His previous high this season had been 30 in Minnesota’s loss at Memphis on Wednesday.

Russell’s 52 points topped the 44 he poured in for Brooklyn against Sacramento last March. It was the NBA’s third 50-point game of the season, with James Harden having gone for 59 at Washington and Kyrie Irving 50 against these same Timberwolves.

Lakers 95, Heat 80

Anthony Davis scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and LeBron James added 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead host Los Angeles past Miami for the Lakers’ seventh straight win.

James, who led Miami to NBA titles in 2012 & ‘13, had produced triple-doubles in his previous three games, becoming the first Lakers player to achieve that feat since Magic Johnson in 1987. But James fell short of a triple on Friday, dishing six assists and snatching four rebounds.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who put up 22 points after scoring 34 in his previous game. Heat backup point guard Goran Dragic added 19 points off the bench. Miami played on short rest, having won 124-108 on Thursday night in Phoenix. The Lakers had been off since Tuesday.

Nuggets 100, 76ers 97

Nikola Jokic hit a 20-foot jumper with 2.2 seconds left as host Denver rallied from 21 down to beat Philadelphia for its third straight win.

Jokic scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and also had 10 rebounds in the game. Jamal Murray had 22 points and 11 assists, Will Barton scored 20 points and Paul Millsap finished with 15 for Denver.

Joel Embiid had 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight turnovers before fouling out, Tobias Harris scored 13 and grabbed 10 boards, and Raul Neto had 13 points for the Sixers, who played without injured guard Ben Simmons. Philadelphia has lost three straight after winning its first five.

Raptors 122, Pelicans 104

Pascal Siakam scored 44 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Toronto routed host New Orleans in a rematch of opening night.

Siakam made 17 of 28 field goals and matched his career high as the Raptors began a five-game road trip. They’ll next play the Lakers and the Clippers in Los Angeles before visiting Portland and Dallas.

OG Anunoby added 21 points and Normal Powell scored 18 off the bench as the Raptors had a much easier time than they had in beating the visiting Pelicans 130-122 in overtime in the season opener. Brandon Ingram scored 27 points and Jrue Holiday added 16 for New Orleans, which has won just one of eight games this season.

Cavaliers 113, Wizards 100

Tristan Thompson led seven Cavaliers in double figures with 21 points and visiting Cleveland held off Washington.

Washington, which trailed by as many as 21 points, pulled within one point twice in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Love and Collin Sexton scored 16 points each for the Cavaliers. Thompson and Love grabbed 12 rebounds apiece. Thomas Bryant led Washington with 23 points and Rui Hachimura added 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

Pacers 112, Pistons 106

Domantas Sabonis, T.J. McConnell and T.J. Warren led a well-balanced attack with 17 points apiece as host Indiana downed Detroit in Indianapolis.

Sabonis also supplied 14 rebounds and six assists, while McConnell dished out nine assists for Indiana, which gained some revenge for two losses to Detroit earlier this season. Justin Holiday had 16 points, Doug McDermott tossed in 14 and Malcolm Brogdon added 11 for the Pacers.

Luke Kennard poured in 29 points for the Pistons. Langston Galloway contributed 19 points off the bench, while Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists despite foul trouble. Markieff Morris added 13 points and Tony Snell chipped in 11.

Magic 118, Grizzlies 86

Nikola Vucevic recorded 23 points and 16 rebounds, and a dominant fourth quarter powered Orlando past visiting Memphis.

The Grizzlies outshot the Magic from behind the 3-point arc, 11 of 29 to 7 of 28. Orlando came into Friday’s matchup the worst outside-shooting team in the NBA.

Jonathan Isaac scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Orlando. Evan Fournier registered 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Gordon added 17 points, including two momentum-swinging dunks in the second half.

Kings 121, Hawks 109

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic drained five 3-pointers as visiting Sacramento recorded a victory over Atlanta.

Bogdanovic finished with 20 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 17 points and nine assists for the Kings, who have won three of their past four games following an 0-5 start to the season.

Hawks guard Trae Young scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and added 12 assists, but Atlanta ran out of gas after shaving a 21-point deficit down to one early in the fourth quarter.

Knicks 106, Mavericks 102

Marcus Morris matched a season high with 29 points as visiting New York overcame a triple-double by Luka Doncic and ended a four-game losing streak by holding on for a victory over Dallas.

The Knicks bounced back nicely from consecutive blowout losses to Sacramento and Detroit that dropped their record to a league-worst 1-7 by overcoming Doncic’s fourth triple-double of the season and winning their first meeting against their former center, Kristaps Porzingis.

Doncic set a career high with 38 points while collecting 14 rebounds and 10 assists, but he also committed eight turnovers — one shy of his career high. Porzingis added 28 points and nine rebounds before fouling out in his first meeting since the trade from New York on Jan. 31.

—Field Level Media