NBA roundup: Bucks end Rockets' home win streak

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tip-in with 39.1 seconds remaining allowed the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to fend off a furious Houston Rockets rally and squeeze out a 116-109 victory on Wednesday.

Jan 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the second half at the Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 113-100. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks, winners of 11 of 13, coughed up most of their 15-point, fourth-quarter lead before Antetokounmpo parlayed his 20th rebound into a six-point lead. Antetokounmpo finished with team highs in points (27) and rebounds (21), including four rebounds on the offensive end.

James Harden paced the Houston rally with 42 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Rockets had their 10-game home winning streak snapped despite shooting 18 of 48 (37.5 percent) on 3-point attempts.

The Bucks dominated the interior, limiting Rockets center Clint Capela to 4-of-16 shooting. Capela totaled 18 points and 13 boards. Gerald Green scored 16 off the Houston bench. Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon added 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

Lakers 113, Pistons 100

Second-year forward Kyle Kuzma poured in a career-high 41 points in just 29 minutes as host Los Angeles defeated Detroit to improve to 3-5 without LeBron James (groin).

Kuzma posted his previous career high of 38 points against the Houston Rockets last season when he was a rookie. He made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts Wednesday, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Michael Beasley had 19 points and four assists off the Los Angeles bench. Blake Griffin had 16 points and six assists for the Pistons, who have lost 15 of their past 19 games.

Celtics 135, Pacers 108

Marcus Morris and Jaylen Brown scored 22 points apiece as host Boston gradually pulled away from road-weary Indiana.

Jayson Tatum was among five other Celtics scoring in double figures with 20 points as Boston completed a four-game sweep at home and extended its home winning streak to six.

Playing on the second night in a row and in the fourth game of a five-game trip, the Pacers got a team-high 20 points from Domantas Sabonis, who also grabbed seven rebounds and handed out five assists.

Mavericks 104, Suns 94

Rookie of the Year favorite Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points and got the best of No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton in leading host Dallas past Phoenix.

Doncic, who on Tuesday was listed as probable with a back issue, didn’t show any signs of injury. It was the fourth time he has hit the 30-point mark, and he added six rebounds, five assists, three steals and made 10 free throws, just five fewer than the Suns made as a team.

Ayton didn’t get his lone field goal to fall until he slammed through an alley-oop pass to start the fourth quarter. He finished with six points, five rebounds and five fouls. The Suns were led by T.J. Warren’s 20 points and seven rebounds.

Wizards 123, 76ers 106

Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 23 off the bench as host Washington earned a split of a home-and-home set after Philadelphia won in a rout on its home court a day earlier.

Washington has won four of six. Beal, who shot 13 of 21 from the field, scored 14 straight Wizards points in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers, who had won four straight. Philadelphia has dropped nine straight games at Washington. Ben Simmons added 15 points and 10 rebounds while Jimmy Butler scored 23 points.

Pelicans 140, Cavaliers 124

Anthony Davis scored 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as host New Orleans won its third game in a row, beating Cleveland for the second time in five days and sending the Cavaliers to their 11th straight loss overall.

Frank Jackson added 19 points for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday scored 18 and Julius Randle had 17 as did Nikola Mirotic, who was returning from a 12-game absence caused by an ankle injury.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to lead the Cavaliers with 21 points. Matthew Dellavedova added 17 and Cameron Payne had 16 off the bench as the Cleveland reserves totaled 75 points.

Jazz 106, Magic 93

Donovan Mitchell finished with 33 points and seven assists and Utah rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit en route to putting away Orlando in Salt Lake City.

Joe Ingles had 16 points and seven assists for Utah, which dominated the final 20-plus minutes. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 14 rebounds, Kyle Korver scored 11 points and Raul Neto had 10.

D.J. Augustin scored 23 points for Orlando, which lost the last four games to close a 1-5 road trip. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds, Aaron Gordon registered 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrence Ross had 13 points.

Trail Blazers 124, Bulls 112

CJ McCollum scored 24 points as host Portland shot 56.6 percent from the field, including 11 of 26 from 3-point range, in sending Chicago to its fifth straight loss.

Jusuf Nurkic collected 18 points and eight rebounds, Seth Curry chipped in 17 points, and Damian Lillard contributed 16 points and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers, who won their third straight game. Portland’s Zach Collins also had 16 points.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 22 points for the Bulls. Zach LaVine added 18 points, and Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis had 15 apiece for Chicago on the first stop of a five-game road trip.

Grizzlies 96, Spurs 86

Marc Gasol scored 26 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as host Memphis took charge in a dreary first half and then held on late to beat San Antonio and snap a six-game losing streak.

JaMychal Green added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, who entered the game on a season-high, five-game winning streak but never found their stride, losing for just the fourth time in their past 17 contests.

Marco Belinelli and Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 14 points each. The Spurs’ 30 field goals and 14 assists were both season lows.

Nets 116, Hawks 100

Jan 9, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points as host Brooklyn staged its largest comeback of the season and defeated Atlanta for its 13th win in its last 17 games.

Russell recorded his 19th 20-point game of the season by shooting 11 of 20 from the floor. DeMarre Carroll added 17 points while Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris contributed 16 apiece for the Nets.

John Collins posted his 16th double-double by matching a career high with 30 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, but the Hawks shot 36.4 percent overall and 31.8 percent to lose despite taking a 19-point lead. Rookie Trae Young added 17 points, and former Net Jeremy Lin finished with 16 as Atlanta lost for the fifth time in six games.