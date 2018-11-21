NBA roundup: Buzzer-beater sends Raptors past Magic

Danny Green hit a 6-foot jump shot at the buzzer to give the visiting Toronto Raptors a 93-91 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Nov 20, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) celebrates with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) and teammates after shooting the game winning basket during the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

The winning shot off a pass from Kyle Lowry came after Evan Fournier tied the game for Orlando on a dunk with 2.3 seconds to play.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 18 points, Pascal Siakam had 15 points and nine rebounds, Serge Ibaka had 14 points and nine rebounds and Green scored 13.

Fournier led Orlando with 27 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and nine rebounds and Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 118, Knicks 114

CJ McCollum scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and helped Portland get past host New York. Damian Lillard added 29 points for the Trail Blazers.

Portland came back from a 10-point deficit and outscored the Knicks 53-39 in the final 19:15. McCollum made 13 of 23 shots and posted his third game of at least 30 points this season as Portland won for the sixth time in eight games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points, but his third straight game of at least 30 points was not enough for the Knicks, who dropped their sixth straight despite shooting 50.6 percent.

Nets 104, Heat 92

D’Angelo Russell scored 20 points as Brooklyn sent host Miami to its fifth straight home loss, the Heat’s worst home skid since 2014.

The Nets, who had lost four of their past five games, also got 13 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks from Jarrett Allen. Russell, who added nine rebounds and six assists, scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter.

Hassan Whiteside led Miami with 21 points and 23 rebounds — both game highs. Josh Richardson added 16 points, and Rodney McGruder scored 15 points.

Wizards 125, Clippers 118

John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal added 27, and Washington rallied from 24 points down in the first half to defeat visiting Los Angeles. The Wizards trailed by nine to start the fourth quarter.

Reserve Jeff Green scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Wizards, and Otto Porter Jr. contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Tobias Harris had 29 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, which had won five straight. Reserve Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

—Field Level Media