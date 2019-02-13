NBA roundup: Celts edge Sixers in thriller

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points off the bench to lead the visiting Boston Celtics past the Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 on Tuesday in a game full of playoff atmosphere.

Al Horford scored 23 points while Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Celtics snapped a two-game losing streak. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving sat out with an injured knee.

Joel Embiid had 23 points and 14 rebounds for his league-leading 47th double-double, and Jimmy Butler added 22 points and nine rebounds. Ben Simmons and JJ Redick scored 16 points each.

Marcus Smart threw down a vicious dunk with 23.9 seconds left for a 108-104 Boston advantage, attacking Embiid — who had five fouls at the time. With the 76ers trailing by three with 1.8 seconds left, Butler was unable to release a potential 3-pointer in time. Embiid cursed the referees before ending his postgame press conference with reporters.

Warriors 115, Jazz 108

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry bombed in a pair of 3-pointers apiece in a late flurry that allowed Golden State to overtake Utah at Oakland, Calif.

The win was the Warriors’ 16th in their past 17 games and gave them a 2-1 edge over the Jazz in a season series that saw the teams split games in Salt Lake City. Utah lost for just the fourth time in its past 16 games.

Kevin Durant (28 points), Curry (24) and Thompson (22) paced the Warriors. Donovan Mitchell had 25 points for the Jazz.

Spurs 108, Grizzlies 107

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored a season-best 22 points as San Antonio halted a season-worst, four-game losing streak with a win at Memphis.

Davis Bertans added 17 points and Rudy Gay recorded 15 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high eight assists as the Spurs improved to 1-4 on their eight-game Rodeo Road Trip. DeMar DeRozan scored 12 points, and Marco Belinelli added 11.

Avery Bradley scored a season-best 33 points for Memphis in his second game since being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers. Jonas Valanciunas added 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting and collected 10 rebounds in his Grizzlies debut.

Magic 118, Pelicans 88

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 17 rebounds as Orlando continued to roll in a rout at New Orleans.

Vucevic led four Magic players with at least 20 points as Orlando won its fourth straight game and sixth in its past seven. Evan Fournier scored 22, and Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon scored 20 each.

New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, playing his third game since the trade deadline passed and he returned from a finger injury, scored three points on 1-for-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in 24 minutes.

Hawks 117, Lakers 113

John Collins and Trae Young each scored 22 points and helped Atlanta end its three-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

The Hawks won despite a triple-double from Lakers forward LeBron James, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists. It was his fifth triple-double of the season.

Atlanta ended a five-game losing streak to the Lakers and defeated Los Angeles for the first time since March 4, 2016. The victory also ended the Hawks’ five-game home losing streak.

