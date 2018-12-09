NBA roundup: Celts win by 56, make history with Bulls

Daniel Theis scored a career-high 22 points, and the Boston Celtics opened the game with 17 consecutive points while rolling to an easy 133-77 victory over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. It was the Celtics’ largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Jaylen Brown scored a team-best 23 points off the bench, and Jayson Tatum made all four 3-point attempts while scoring 18 points as the Celtics won their season-best fifth straight contest. Terry Rozier added 15 points, Kyrie Irving and Semi Ojeleye each scored 13 and Marcus Morris tallied 12 for Boston.

Shaquille Harrison scored a career-best 20 points, Zach LaVine added 11 and Cameron Payne had 10 for the Bulls, who have lost eight of their last nine. The franchise-worst 56-point defeat occurred in Jim Boylen’s third game as coach after replacing the fired Fred Hoiberg.

Boston was 22 of 43 from 3-point range as Brown, Ojeleye and Rozier each knocked down three. The Celtics shot 53.8 percent overall.

Mavericks 107, Rockets 104

Rookie forward Luka Doncic authored a late-game comeback with an individual scoring surge, and Dallas extended its home-court winning streak to nine games with a victory over Houston.

Doncic finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, scoring 11 consecutive points down the stretch after the Rockets secured their largest lead of the game at 102-94.

Doncic converted all three of his 3-point attempts plus a driving layup during the outburst, his final trey providing the Mavericks the lead for good at 105-102 with 57.5 seconds remaining. Rookie point guard Jalen Brunson, making his second career start in place of injured guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist), added a late layup while producing 14 points, three assists and three steals.

Lakers 111, Grizzlies 88

LeBron James scored 20 points, and Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each made four 3-pointers as Los Angeles built a big lead early and cruised to a road victory over Memphis.

James finished with eight rebounds, nine assists and a thunderous third-period dunk that halted any hopes the Grizzlies might have had about making a big comeback.

The Lakers connected on 16 3-pointers.

Hawks 106, Nuggets 98

John Collins scored a career-high 30 points and helped Atlanta break its four-game losing streak by defeating visiting Denver.

Collins was 12-for-20 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and added 12 rebounds and five assists. Atlanta’s DeAndre’ Bembry also contributed 18 points and five assists, while Vince Carter added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Dewayne Dedmon added 11 rebounds.

The Nuggets were led by center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Denver also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from Juancho Hernangomez, and Malik Beasley came off the bench to scored 19 points.

Nets 112, Knicks 104

Reserve Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 of his 25 points after halftime as Brooklyn ended a dubious road losing streak with a victory over New York.

Dinwiddie constantly reached the rim unimpeded and shot 10-for-17 from the field. His latest productive outing helped the Nets get a road win on the second night of a back-to-back, ending a 33-game skid in that department that tied an NBA record and dated back to Dec. 21, 2015, at Chicago.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 20 points, and his second 20-point game of the season helped the Nets get consecutive wins for the first time since winning at Phoenix and Denver on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9. He also provided several key defensive plays, including a block on Allonzo Trier’s layup attempt with 35 seconds left to preserve a six-point lead.

Pacers 107, Kings 97

Doug McDermott thwarted two Sacramento challenges in the fourth quarter with 3-pointers, and host Indiana finished with the most energy between two teams playing the second night of back-to-backs to earn a victory.

Thaddeus Young had a game-high-tying 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Pacers, who backed up Friday’s 112-90 romp at Orlando with a third straight win.

Buddy Hield equaled Young’s point total with 20 for the Kings, whose three-game winning streak came to an end, one that included a 129-110 triumph at Cleveland on Friday.

Cavaliers 116, Wizards 101

Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Tristan Thompson had 23 points and 19 rebounds and Cleveland routed visiting Washington.

Alec Burks scored 14 points for the Cavaliers, who were playing the second of back-to-backs.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points, reserve Jeff Green had 17 and Otto Porter Jr. added 15 for the Wizards, who had won three straight. John Wall returned after missing Wednesday’s game in Atlanta for personal reasons. He went 0-for-5 from the field and scored one point in 26 minutes.

Trail Blazers 113, Timberwolves 105

Damian Lillard scored 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists as Portland downed visiting Minnesota.

Jusuf Nurkic contributed 22 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, four assists and three steals as the Trail Blazers, who scored the final 10 points after trailing 105-103, won their second straight game.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points, Karl-Anthony Towns collected 19 points and 10 rebounds and Derrick Rose added 18 points and nine assists for the Timberwolves, who had won nine of their previous 12 outings.

Heat 121, Clippers 98

Dwyane Wade scored 25 points in his 1,000th career game and Justise Winslow added 21 as short-handed Miami used a huge fourth-quarter run on the second night of back-to-back games on the road to earn a victory over Los Angeles.

The Heat played with eight players for most of the game after guard Tyler Johnson left in the first quarter and did not return because of a left hip contusion. Guard Josh Richardson was a late scratch with a shoulder impingement.

Tobias Harris scored 20 points as the Clippers failed to move back into sole possession of the top spot in the Western Conference. Lou Williams added 18 off the bench for Los Angeles, as its NBA-best nine-game home winning streak came to an end.

