NBA roundup: Clint Capela's triple-double leads Hawks past Wolves

Clint Capela recorded his first career triple-double and Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points to pace the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday and extend their winning streak to three games.

Jan 22, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) grabs a rebound over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocked shots, becoming the first NBA player to have a triple-double with blocks since 2018. Capela joined Dikembe Mutombo (2000) and Tree Rollins (1979, two in 1982 and 1983) as Atlanta Hawks to record a triple-double including blocked shots. Capela also became the third Hawks player ever to post 10 or more blocks in a single game.

The Hawks got three key pieces back from injuries, and their presence made a difference. De’Andre Hunter returned after missing one game with right knee soreness and scored 11. Cam Reddish was back after missing three games with a left knee contusion and had 15 points and five rebounds. Danilo Gallinari, back after missing 11 games with a right ankle sprain, scored 10.

Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with 17 points. Jarrett Culver scored 15, Naz Reid had 13 and Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 10.

Denver Nuggets 130 -- Phoenix Suns 126 (OT)

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Gary Harris scored 19 points and Denver Nuggets beat host Phoenix for its fifth win in seven games.

Jamal Murray had 18 points and nine assists for Denver, and Will Barton scored eight of his 17 points in overtime. Michael Porter Jr. scored seven off the bench in his first game since Dec. 29, having been sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

Devin Booker scored 31 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Mikal Bridges contributed 24 points and 10 rebounds and Chris Paul totaled 11 points and 15 assists for the Suns, who lost for the third time in four games.

Los Angeles Clippers 120 -- Oklahoma City Thunder 106

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Paul George added 29 as host Los Angeles won its sixth straight contest, knocking off Oklahoma City.

Leonard also had eight rebounds and three steals while George collected seven rebounds and five assists. Serge Ibaka finished with 17 points, making seven of his eight field-goal attempts, and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Nicolas Batum scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting for the Clippers.

Former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and eight assists for Oklahoma City, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Luguentz Dort scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half.

Chicago Bulls 123 -- Charlotte Hornets 110

Zach LaVine scored 25 points and Chicago posted its first three-game winning streak of the season by defeating host Charlotte.

Lauri Markkanen poured in 23 points for the Bulls, who shot 51.6 percent from the field. Markkanen was 10-for-17 and LaVine 8-for-12.

Slideshow ( 10 images )

Gordon Hayward posted 34 points and Devonte’ Graham scored a season-high 24 points for the Hornets, who hadn’t played since Saturday. Charlotte lost its fourth game in a row.

Indiana Pacers 120 -- Orlando Magic 118 (OT)

Malcolm Brogdon made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds remaining in overtime to give Indiana a victory over Orlando in Indianapolis.

Brogdon finished with 23 points, Jeremy Lamb had 22 off the bench and Myles Turner tied a season high with 22 in his return from a two-game absence.

Nikola Vucevic collected 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon finished with 17 for the Magic, who have lost seven of their past eight games.

Toronto Raptors 101 -- Miami Heat 81

Norman Powell scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter and Toronto went on to defeat visiting Miami. The teams split two games at Toronto’s temporary home in Tampa, with the Heat winning 111-102 on Wednesday.

Pascal Siakam, who was listed as questionable for the game because of a groin injury, scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Toronto. OG Anunoby added 21 points for the Raptors, who completed a five-game homestand with a 4-1 record.

Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points off the bench for Miami. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Philadelphia 76ers 122 -- Boston Celtics 110

Joel Embiid scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as host Philadelphia beat rival Boston for the second game in a row.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Seth Curry added 15 after missing the previous seven games due to health and safety protocols. Ben Simmons had 15 points and 11 assists as the Sixers improved to 9-1 at home.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with a career-high-tying 42 points to go along with nine rebounds, while Marcus Smart added 20 points and seven assists. Kemba Walker chipped in with 19 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers 125 -- Brooklyn Nets 113

Collin Sexton amassed 25 points and a season-high nine assists as Cleveland took control in the third quarter and beat visiting Brooklyn.

Two nights after scoring a career-high 42 points in Cleveland’s wild 147-135 double-overtime win over the Nets, Sexton helped the Cavaliers get their third straight win. Jarrett Allen added 19 points while Andre Drummond collected 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving scored 38 points in his second game back from a two-week absence, but it was not enough for the Nets, who rested Kevin Durant. James Harden added 19 points and 11 assists.

Dallas Mavericks 122 -- San Antonio Spurs 117

Luka Doncic scored 36 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed nine rebounds to pace a balanced attack as visiting Dallas held off San Antonio.

After the Mavericks’ 10-point lead was chopped to one with 1:03 to play, Doncic got Dallas back on track with a clutch jumper with 49.4 seconds left. Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer with 18.9 seconds left to help the Mavericks hold on down the stretch.

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points apiece for Dallas while Brunson scored 16. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 29 points and LaMarcus Aldridge hit for 26. San Antonio played without Dejounte Murray for all but the first 1:02 of the game after he sprained his left ankle.

Houston Rockets 103 -- Detroit Pistons 102

Eric Gordon led seven Houston players in double figures with 20 points as the Rockets held off host Detroit.

P.J. Tucker had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Jae’Sean Tate, David Nwaba and Victor Oladipo supplied 13 points apiece for Houston, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points and eight rebounds. Grant has scored 20 or more points in 14 consecutive games. Delon Wright and Wayne Ellington contributed 18 points apiece.

Sacramento Kings 103 -- New York Knicks 94

Tyrese Haliburton highlighted a late flurry with a 3-pointer as Sacramento outlasted visiting New York.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 22 points, including a dunk and two free throws that helped Sacramento pull away late. Harrison Barnes scored 21 and Haliburton added 16 as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak.

Julius Randle paced the Knicks, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back, with game highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds. New York had won three in a row, including a 119-104 decision over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

--Field Level Media