NBA roundup: Clippers roll on to 7th straight win

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers earned their seventh consecutive victory with a 108-100 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Jan 24, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5), guard George Hill (3) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Serge Ibaka contributed 17 points and six rebounds for the Clippers, who defeated the Thunder for the second time in three days.

Reggie Jackson scored 14 points, Paul George chipped in 11 and Ivica Zubac added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Thunder, who lost their third in a row. George Hill scored 22 points and Hamidou Diallo had 14 points. Isaiah Roby collected 10 points and 10 boards.

Portland Trail Blazers 116 - New York Knicks 113

Damian Lillard recorded 39 points and eight assists to lead Portland to a victory over visiting New York.

Lillard made six 3-pointers and was 11 of 17 from the field as he scored at least 35 points for the fourth time in the past five games. He also made all 11 free-throw attempts to raise his consecutive streak to 66, breaking his own franchise mark of 64 set in March of 2018.

Rookie Immanuel Quickley established season highs of 31 points and five 3-pointers for the Knicks. Julius Randle scored 25 points and Alec Burks added 18 for New York, which shot 45.3 percent from the field and made 12 of 29 from behind the arc while losing its second straight contest.

Milwaukee Bucks 129 - Atlanta Hawks 115

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to reach 11,000 points, to lead Milwaukee to a win over visiting Atlanta and end its two-game losing streak.

Antetokounmpo was 9-for-13 from the floor and had 14 rebounds and eight assists. He entered the game tied with Marques Johnson in career scoring with 10,980 points. The Bucks also got a season-high 21 points off the bench from Bobby Portis and 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Khris Middleton.

Slideshow ( 4 images )

Atlanta got a career-high 33 points from De’Andre Hunter and 30 points from John Collins, including a career-high six 3-pointers. Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 17.

Boston Celtics 141 - Cleveland Cavaliers 103

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points in 19 minutes, Kemba Walker added a season-high 21 points and Boston crushed visiting Cleveland.

Carsen Edwards scored 18 points, Daniel Theis added 17 and Marcus Smart had 12 with five steals as the Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak. Tristan Thompson had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Collin Sexton had 13 points to lead the Cavaliers, whose three-game winning streak came to an end. Cleveland turned the ball over 17 times, Sexton responsible for six.

San Antonio Spurs 121 - Washington Wizards 101

Patty Mills scored 21 points, and Dejounte Murray racked up 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists for a triple-double as San Antonio halted a two-game losing streak with a win over visiting, short-handed Washington.

The game was the first for Washington since Jan. 11 as six players were quarantined because of COVID-19.

Seven San Antonio players scored in double figures as Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points, LaMarcus Aldridge hit for 15, Devin Vassell tallied 14 points, and Rudy Gay and Keldon Johnson had 13 each. Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, had 31 points, four below his season average, for the Wizards. Jerome Robinson added 16, and newly signed Alex Len finished with 11 points.

Toronto Raptors 107 - Indiana Pacers 102

OG Anunoby had a season-best 30 points and five steals as Toronto posted a win over Indiana at Indianapolis.

Fred VanVleet added 21 points for the Raptors, who have won five of their past six games. Norman Powell had 20 points and Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher each added 12.

Myles Turner collected 25 points and six blocks and Domantas Sabonis had 10 points and 19 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday added 16 points, Doug McDermott and Jeremy Lamb each had 13 and Malcolm Brogdon had 12.

Charlotte Hornets 107 - Orlando Magic 104

Gordon Hayward scored a tiebreaking basket on a drive into the lane with 0.7 seconds left to give Charlotte a win over host Orlando and snap a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Hayward finished with 39 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter, helping Charlotte. His drive came after Terrence Ross hit a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left for Orlando to tie the game at 104-104, capping an 11-2 run.

Nikola Vucevic poured in 22 points and Evan Fournier had 21 for the Magic.

--Field Level Media