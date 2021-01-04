NBA roundup: Curry's 62 points propel Warriors

Stephen Curry exploded for 21 of his career-high 62 points in the first quarter Sunday night, helping the Golden State Warriors take a lead they never relinquished in a 137-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco.

Jan 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is splashed with a water bottle by guard-forward and brother-in-law Damion Lee (1) after Curry scored a career high 62 points at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The game was a rematch of a 123-98 Trail Blazers win on Friday night in a game also played at the 2-year-old Chase Center in San Francisco.

Curry topped his previous high of 54 with two free throws with 2:23 to play. But he wasn’t done. With the Warriors comfortably ahead, Curry bombed in consecutive 27-footers, the second of which came with 42.2 seconds left to cap his 62-point night.

The 50-point night was the NBA’s first of the season, while the 60-pointer was the first for a Warrior since Klay Thompson had 60 in 2016. The last Warrior to record more than 62 points in a game was Rick Barry with 64 in 1974.

Los Angeles Lakers 108 - Memphis Grizzlies 94

LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Lakers pulled away late to defeat host Memphis.

Anthony Davis had 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks; Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and nine boards; and Wesley Matthews contributed 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, as the Lakers won their third in a row. Dennis Schroder added 11 points.

Kyle Anderson scored 18 points and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones also scored 14, while Desmond Bane had 13.

Chicago Bulls 118 - Dallas Mavericks 108

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points after halftime to boost host Chicago to a victory against Dallas for its third win in four games.

LaVine shot 14 of 25 from the floor and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line, outdueling the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson, who scored 31 points on 11-for-17 accuracy from the field. Dallas played without star Luka Doncic, who suffered a quad contusion during Friday’s game against the Miami Heat.

Otto Porter Jr. (15 points) and Daniel Gafford (12) also finished in double figures for the Bulls. Josh Richardson and Kleber scored 16 points apiece for Dallas, and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 13.

Boston Celtics 122 - Detroit Pistons 120

Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway jumper with 2.9 seconds remaining to give visiting Boston the win over Detroit.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points, and Tatum had 24 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks. Marcus Smart had 17 points and 10 assists, Daniel Theis contributed 15 points and Tristan Thompson added 12 with 11 rebounds.

Jerami Grant had 22 points and six rebounds for the Pistons, and he tied the game at 120 with two free throws with 22 seconds remaining.

Washington Wizards 123 - Brooklyn Nets 122

Thomas Bryant converted a go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds remaining the visiting Washington hung on to win in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Russell Westbrook missed his fifth straight triple-double to start the second, finishing with 24 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Bryant also posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Wizards win their second straight following an 0-5 start.

Kyrie Irving paced all scorers with 30 points and also had 10 assists for the Nets. Kevin Durant added 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but also committed six of Brooklyn’s 20 turnovers as the Nets lost for the fourth time in five games.

Los Angeles Clippers 112 - Phoenix Suns 107

Paul George scored 39 points and Los Angeles snapped Phoenix’s four-game winning streak with a road victory.

Kawhi Leonard scored 15 points on 4-for-21 shooting, and Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum scored 14 points apiece for the Clippers.

Devin Booker had 25 points and eight assists, Deandre Ayton had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Chris Paul and Dario Saric finished with 15 points each for the Suns, who entered the day tied for the best record in the NBA at 5-1.

Utah Jazz 130 - San Antonio Spurs 109

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead six Utah players in double-figure scoring as visiting waltzed past San Antonio.

The Jazz won their second straight game by taking control in the second quarter, leading by as many as 21 in that period and taking a 14-point edge into halftime. San Antonio never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

Donovan Mitchell added 22 points for Utah, with Jordan Clarkson hitting for 18 off the bench, Mike Conley scoring 15, reserve Joe Ingles adding 13, and Royce O’Neale contributing 11 points and 11 rebounds. Keldon Johnson paced the Spurs with 22 points while DeMar DeRozan scored 19.

Denver Nuggets 124 - Minnesota Timberwolves 109

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists; Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 points; and the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Facundo Campazzo had a career-high 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, JaMychal Green had 14 points and Paul Millsap added 12 for the Nuggets, who stopped a two-game skid and won on the road for the first time this season.

Monte Morris finished with 11 points for Denver, which played again without Michael Porter Jr., who is out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols regarding contact tracing.

--Field Level Media