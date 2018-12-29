NBA roundup: Davis pours in 48 as Pelicans edge Mavs

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the host New Orleans Pelicans ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Mavericks 114-112 on Friday night.

Dec 28, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) is defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Julius Randle added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 18 for the Pelicans.

Rookie Luka Doncic scored 34 points, Harrison Barnes added 21, Dennis Smith Jr. had 14, Dirk Nowitzki 11 and Dwight Powell 10 for the Mavericks, who ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Pelicans 122-119 on Wednesday in Dallas.

It was Smith’s first game back after missing six games because of a sprained right wrist.

Nuggets 102, Spurs 99

Jamal Murray scored 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as host Denver held on to beat San Antonio.

Malik Beasley scored 21 before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury for Denver, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points, DeMar DeRozan had 15 and Bryn Forbes scored 13 for the Spurs.

Thunder 118, Suns 102

Russell Westbrook recorded 40 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead Oklahoma City past host Phoenix.

Dennis Schroder scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Thunder prevailed without star forward Paul George (quadriceps). It marked the first game George has missed this season.

Abdel Nader scored a career-best 18 points off the bench for Oklahoma City, which halted a two-game slide. Devin Booker contributed 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Suns, who had won five of their previous seven games.

Clippers 118, Lakers 107

Lou Williams scored a season-high 36 points off the bench for the Clippers, who took over with a 22-0 run that started late in the third quarter in winning the first meeting this season between the Los Angeles rivals.

Danilo Gallinari added 19 points for the Clippers. After a slow start, Montrezl Harrell had 12 points. Gallinari and Tobias Harris each added 10 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and Lonzo Ball added 19 for the Lakers, who were playing without LeBron James (groin injury) and Rajon Rondo (finger injury). James is listed as day-to-day, while Rondo is expected to miss at least a month.

Heat 118, Cavaliers 94

Justise Winslow led a balanced offense for host Miami, whose defense wore down short-handed Cleveland.

Winslow finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He has had only eight 20-point games in his career, six of them in December. Bam Adebayo added 18 points on 8-for-8 shooting, plus nine boards and five assists.

Because of injuries, Cleveland had only nine players available. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and Alec Burks added 17. Miami has won six of seven while Cleveland has lost five straight.

Magic 116, Raptors 87

Nikola Vucevic recorded 30 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists to help host Orlando thrash Toronto. D.J. Augustin added 17 points as Orlando halted a four-game slide.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points for the Raptors, who saw their NBA-best record fall to 26-11. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, while Fred VanVleet tallied 11 points for Toronto, which played without point guard Kyle Lowry (back).

Vucevic connected on 12 of 17 shots while posting a 30-point, 20-rebound performance for the third time in his career. It also was his eighth career 20-rebound contest.

Pacers 125, Pistons 87

Domantas Sabonis led a balanced effort with 19 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, and Indiana won its fourth straight by overwhelming the Detroit in Indianapolis.

Darren Collison also scored 19 points while making all seven of his field-goal attempts, and he had seven assists. Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young contributed 17 points apiece, and Doug McDermott and Bojan Bogdanovic tossed in 12 each.

Blake Griffin had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Pistons but also committed seven turnovers. Luke Kennard had 14 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 13, and Andre Drummond chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Hornets 100, Nets 87

Veteran Tony Parker scored 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as host Charlotte exacted revenge on Brooklyn. The Nets had pulled out a 134-132 double-overtime victory when the teams met in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 29 points, sinking 7 of 12 3-point attempts. The Hornets also got 19 points from Jeremy Lamb and 14 points and 10 rebounds from Cody Zeller.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 33 points. DeMarre Carroll scored 15 and Shabazz Napier had 11. Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored a career-high 37 against the Hornets on Wednesday night, finished with just three points on 1-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Bulls 101, Wizards 92

Zach LaVine, back in the starting lineup in his second game since missing two weeks with an ankle injury, scored 24 points to lead five teammates in double figures as Chicago won at Washington.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won three of four.

Bradley Beal shot 13 of 27 in scoring 34 points for the depleted Wizards. Washington was without starters John Wall — who plans to see a specialist about his sore left heel, according to coach Scott Brooks — and Otto Porter Jr., who is working his way back from a quad injury.

Hawks 123, Timberwolves 120 (OT)

Kevin Huerter hit a big 3-pointer late in overtime as Atlanta trimmed host Minnesota. The Timberwolves had a chance to tie in the last second, but Josh Okogie missed a 3-point attempt.

Atlanta got 23 points from Kent Bazemore and 21 points and 10 rebounds from John Collins, his 10th double-double in the past 11 games.

Minnesota got 31 points and 19 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns, 28 points and seven rebounds from Robert Covington, and 25 points and nine assists from Derrick Rose. The loss broke the Timberwolves’ two-game winning streak.

