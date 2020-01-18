NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs shoot past Blazers

Luka Doncic made a career-best eight 3-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Jan 17, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers while scoring 29 points, and Seth Curry tallied 16 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their fourth straight game. Jalen Brunson added 13 points and Maxi Kleber scored 10 for Dallas.

Portland’s Damian Lillard registered 34 points and 10 assists in his clash with Doncic. Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points, Hassan Whiteside had 21 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Trail Blazers. Anthony became the 18th player in NBA history to top 26,000 points. His total sits at 26,014.

Portland guard CJ McCollum departed the game in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle. He had four points in 12 minutes before exiting.

Atlanta Hawks 121 - San Antonio Spurs 120

Kevin Huerter poured in the decisive 3-pointer with seven seconds to play and Trae Young scored 31 points as Atlanta rallied in the final two minutes to stun host San Antonio.

The Spurs led by 11 points after a huge third quarter, but Atlanta clawed back to within 120-118 on a basket by Young with 48 seconds to play, setting up Huerter’s game-winner. DeMar DeRozan had a chance to win the game for San Antonio but missed a last-second fadeaway jumper, allowing the Hawks to win their second straight game but just their fourth in their past 19 outings.

DeRozan scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor to stretch his streak of scoring 20 or more points and shooting 50 percent or better from the floor to 13 straight, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the most such games in a row in the last 35 seasons.

Indiana Pacers 116 - Minnesota Timberwolves 114

Malcolm Brogdon nailed a tiebreaking 15-footer with 18.7 seconds left, and T.J. Warren scored a game-high 28 points as Indiana spoiled the return of Karl-Anthony Towns in beating Minnesota in Indianapolis.

The win allowed Indiana to sweep a tightly contested home-and-home series. The Pacers won 104-99 at Minnesota on Wednesday in a game Towns missed with an illness to continue a string of 15 straight absences after earlier having sustained a knee injury. Towns scored a team-high 27 points Friday.

The Timberwolves had a chance to tie after Brogdon’s clutch hoop, but Shabazz Napier misfired with nine seconds remaining. The Wolves’ Robert Covington managed to tie up Warren for a jump ball, but the Pacers were able to run out the clock after Warren controlled the tap.

Miami Heat 115 - Oklahoma City Thunder 108

Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points to lead visiting Miami over Oklahoma City, holding off a late charge after once leading by 22 in the final quarter.

Bam Adebayo finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists while going 7 of 11 from the field for Miami, and Jimmy Butler finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Seven players scored in double figures for the Heat.

Oklahoma City hit a season-high 18 3-pointers, including seven from Danilo Gallinari, who scored a team-high 27 points. His 3-point total was a season high. The loss was the Thunder’s second in a row and third in four games.

Philadelphia 76ers 100 - Chicago Bulls 89

Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 24 points, hitting a career-best six 3-pointers, and Ben Simmons posted a double-double to lift host Philadelphia past Chicago.

Simmons finished 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Sixers improved to 20-2 at home. Al Horford scored 20 points and Tobias Harris had 13 for the Sixers, who played without All-Star center Joel Embiid for the 12th time this season. The Sixers are 6-6 without Embiid, who remains out with a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand.

Zach LaVine missed all seven of his 3-point attempts but led the Bulls with 23 points while Coby White added 14. Luke Kornet contributed 13 and Lauri Markkanen had 12.

Toronto Raptors 140 - Washington Wizards 111

Norman Powell scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench, and host Toronto defeated Washington for the seventh straight time, including two meetings this season.

Terence Davis scored 23 points and Marc Gasol added 20 points as the Raptors hit their season high for points in a game and won their second straight game.

Troy Brown Jr. had 22 points for the Wizards, who have lost three straight. Isaac Bonga added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Toronto outshot Washington from the field 57.1 percent to 44.9 percent.

Memphis Grizzlies 113 - Cleveland Cavaliers 109

Dillon Brooks scored 26 points, and host Memphis recorded its season-best seventh straight victory by beating Cleveland.

Brooks made 9 of 16 shots from the field, and rookie Ja Morant added 16 points for the Grizzlies, who extended their string of consecutive games with at least 110 points to 13. The last time the Grizzlies failed to reach that mark was a 114-107 setback in Cleveland on Dec. 20.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Kevin Love added 19 for the Cavaliers, who have lost eight of their past 10 games.

