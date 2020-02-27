NBA roundup: Embiid injures shoulder in Sixers' loss

Collin Sexton scored 28 points on Wednesday as the host Cleveland Cavaliers posted a 108-94 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost three-time All-Star center Joel Embiid to a shoulder injury.

Feb 26, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Glenn Robinson III (40) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Nance Jr. collected 13 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Tristan Thompson had 14 and 13, respectively, as the Cavaliers posted their fourth win in five games.

Embiid sustained a left shoulder sprain after a collision with Cleveland center Ante Zizic with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Embiid’s injury is the latest for the 76ers, who are without Ben Simmons (lower back).

Shake Milton scored 20 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 14 for the 76ers, who have dropped seven in a row on the road to fall to 9-21 away from Philadelphia on the season.

Dallas Mavericks 109 - San Antonio Spurs 103

Luka Doncic scored 26 points, distributed 14 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds as visiting Dallas made the plays needed in the final three minutes to hold off San Antonio.

The Mavericks led by 10 points at the half and by 11 after three quarters before San Antonio rallied in the final period. The game was tied at 96 after a 3-pointer by the Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV with 4:01 to play before Dallas got a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Kristaps Porzingis and a 3-pointer from Seth Curry to move back in front for good at 105-96.

Porzingis led Dallas with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith contributed 14 for the Mavericks, who won for the fourth time in five games. DeMar DeRozan had 27 points and nine assists for San Antonio, which lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Minnesota Timberwolves 129 - Miami Heat 126

D’Angelo Russell scored 27 points, and Jordan McLaughlin made the go-ahead layup with 8.5 seconds left, leading Minnesota to an upset win over host Miami. Entering Wednesday, the Timberwolves had lost 18 of their past 19 games, and the Heat were sporting a 23-3 home record.

The Timberwolves used a 16-4 fourth-quarter spurt to get back into the game. Seldom-used reserve Jake Layman made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give Minnesota a 125-124 lead. After two free throws by Miami’s Jimmy Butler, the 5-foot-11 McLaughlin drove the right side of the lane and somehow got his shot over 6-9 shot-blocker Bam Adebayo.

Butler, a five-time All-Star who had missed the previous two games due to personal issues, posted 18 points and a game-high nine assists. Rookie guard Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 24 points.

Charlotte Hornets 107 - New York Knicks 101

Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Devonte’ Graham added 21 points as the backcourt for Charlotte made a huge difference in a victory against visiting New York.

PJ Washington and Bismack Biyombo each added 12 points, and Miles Bridges had 10 points as the Hornets bounced back a night after one of their most miserable outings of the season, a 119-80 loss at Indiana.

Julius Randle put up 18 points, Bobby Portis had 17 points and Allonzo Trier provided 15 points to pace the Knicks, who have lost five games in a row. Mitchell Robinson contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Washington Wizards 110 - Brooklyn Nets 106

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and connected with Jerome Robinson for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds remaining as Washington recovered after blowing an 18-point lead to pull out a victory over visiting Brooklyn.

Beal scored 17 of Washington’s 29 points in a wild fourth quarter that featured nine lead changes and 10 ties. Rookie Rui Hachimura added 17 points and Davis Bertans contributed 14 as the Wizards recovered after they were outscored 37-21 in the third quarter when the Nets stormed back.

Caris LeVert led all scorers with 34 points while Dinwiddie added 18 for the Nets. DeAndre Jordan added 16 points and 16 rebounds off the bench while Taurean Prince contributed 13. Brooklyn dropped its second consecutive close game.

Orlando Magic 130 - Atlanta Hawks 120

Evan Fournier scored 28 points, including a couple of key fourth-quarter baskets that helped visiting Orlando defeat Atlanta.

The Magic also got 25 points and 10 rebounds from Aaron Gordon and 17 points and 12 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic. Mo Bamba entered the game early in the first quarter when Vucevic picked up two quick fouls and finished with 15 points — matching his career high — along with 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Atlanta’s Trae Young wasn’t expected to play because of flu-like symptoms in the morning. He wound up with 37 points — 20 in the second quarter — and 11 assists. The Hawks also got 26 points from John Collins and 14 points from Cam Reddish.

Los Angeles Clippers 102 - Phoenix Suns 92

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Los Angeles rallied from an 11-point, first-quarter deficit to beat host Phoenix.

The Clippers won their second straight game following a three-game losing streak, with former Suns forward Marcus Morris Sr. adding 18 points.

The Suns, who had won three of four before Wednesday, got 25 points and 17 rebounds from Deandre Ayton, plus 18 points and 10 assists from Ricky Rubio. All-Star Devin Booker endured a 5-for-19 shooting night and scored just 14 points.

Boston Celtics 114 - Utah Jazz 103

Marcus Smart and Enes Kanter combined for all of Boston’s scoring in a 15-5 burst to start the fourth quarter as the Celtics, on the second night of a back-to-back set, had enough depth and energy to outfinish Utah in Salt Lake City.

Jayson Tatum had 33 points and a game-high 11 rebounds to pace the Celtics, who won three of four on their Western swing, losing only a two-point decision Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Donovan Mitchell poured in a game-high 37 points for the Jazz, who lost their fourth straight, all at home.

Houston Rockets 140 - Memphis Grizzlies 112

Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists as host Houston extended its winning streak to five games with a wire-to-wire victory over Memphis.

Westbrook made his presence felt in his first game against Memphis this season, posting 33 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Harden finished with 30 points and seven rebounds while nailing 7 of 12 3-pointers. Austin Rivers continued his uptick in scoring with 23 points off the bench.

Dillon Brooks paced the Grizzlies with 22 points while Jonas Valanciunas posted his 27th double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Ja Morant, electric in his previous start against the Rockets, produced a quiet line of 12 points, three rebounds and nine assists.

