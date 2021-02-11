NBA roundup: Giannis scores 47, but Bucks fall to Suns

Devin Booker made the decisive free throw with 32.6 seconds left to cap a 30-point performance as the Phoenix Suns nipped the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 125-124 on Wednesday night.

Chris Paul added 28 points and seven assists as Phoenix earned its fourth straight win and its seventh in the past eight games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-best 47 points but missed a 20-foot jumper as time expired, ending Milwaukee’s season-best, five-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo also had 11 rebounds and five assists. He made 15 of 23 field-goal attempts and knocked down 17 of 21 from the free-throw line as the Bucks dropped to 3-1 on a six-game road trip.

Chicago Bulls 129 - New Orleans Pelicans 116

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 46 points, Coby White scored 30 and Chicago set a franchise record with 25 3-pointers in a win over visiting New Orleans.

LaVine and White became the first teammates in league history to make at least eight 3-pointers during the same game. LaVine shot 17-for-25 overall and 9-for-14 from 3-point range while White shot 10-for-20 overall and 8-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Zion Williamson scored 29 points to lead the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball had 21 points apiece for New Orleans, which saw its four-game winning streak end.

Los Angeles Lakers 114 - Oklahoma City Thunder 113 (OT)

LeBron James had 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Los Angeles won its sixth consecutive game, holding off visiting Oklahoma City. It was the third straight overtime contest for the Lakers, the last two against the Thunder.

Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, Dennis Schroder contributed 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 15 for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Alex Caruso (hand) for the second game in a row.

Al Horford had 25 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and Kenrich Williams scored 24 points for the Thunder, who have lost three of their past four. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), who leads Oklahoma City in scoring and assists, missed the contest.

Dallas Mavericks 118 - Atlanta Hawks 117

Luka Doncic recorded his NBA-leading seventh triple-double and helped Dallas overcome a 13-point, second-half deficit in a victory over visiting Atlanta. The Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari missed a 20-foot shot in the final seconds.

Doncic had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the 32nd triple-double of his career. He extended his streak of 25-point games to a career-best 12 straight.

Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 16 for the Mavericks. The Hawks got 33 points and eight rebounds from John Collins, 25 points and 15 assists from Trae Young and 23 points and eight rebounds from Kevin Huerter.

Toronto Raptors 137 - Washington Wizards 115

Norman Powell had 15 of his 28 points in the first half and Toronto defeated host Washington for the eighth straight time.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points -- including 18 in the first half -- for the Raptors, who are 4-1 with one game left on a road trip that ends Thursday against the Boston Celtics. Kyle Lowry added 21 points for the Raptors.

Bradley Beal scored 24 points for the Wizards and Russell Westbrook added 23.

Brooklyn Nets 104 - Indiana Pacers 94

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points as host Brooklyn took control in the second quarter and ended a three-game losing streak with a victory over Indiana.

Irving shot 8 of 17 from the field, hit a career-high 17 free throws without a miss and handed out eight assists. James Harden added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who led by as many as 36 points.

Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points but shot 7 of 20 from the field as the Pacers saw their losing streak reach a season-high four games. Malcolm Brogdon added 15 on 5-of-17 shooting as Indiana lost for the 11th time in 17 games.

Los Angeles Clippers 119 - Minnesota Timberwolves 112

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points and Lou Williams added 27 off the bench to lift Los Angeles to a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Leonard and Williams combined to make 23 of 40 shots from the floor and 7 of 9 from 3-point range for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing skid despite playing without Paul George. The six-time All-Star did not make the two-game road trip due to a foot injury.

Minnesota’s Naz Reid scored 23 points off the bench and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 in his return from a 13-game absence that followed testing positive for COVID-19 in mid-January. Towns also had 10 rebounds while playing in just his fifth game of the season.

Denver Nuggets 133 - Cleveland Cavaliers 95

Paul Millsap scored a season-high 22 points on his 36th birthday, Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points and host Denver handed Cleveland its fifth straight loss.

Nikola Jokic had 12 points and 12 assists and Will Barton scored 16 points, for Denver, which snapped a three-game skid.

Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Taurean Prince scored 12 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers’ leading scorer, Collin Sexton, managed just four points on 1-for-9 shooting.

Memphis Grizzlies 130 - Charlotte Hornets 114

Kyle Anderson made a career-high six 3-pointers, part of a Memphis franchise-record 23 made from deep, and the host Grizzlies routed Charlotte.

The Grizzlies clung to a 70-68 lead at halftime, but Anderson opened the second half with four consecutive 3-pointers. Dillon Brooks, who shot 4-for-8 from long range en route to 20 points, added a fifth, and Memphis was off to the races in a 31-15 third quarter.

Seven Memphis players scored in double figures, led by Anderson’s 27 points. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier hit 6 of 9 3-point attempts, including a buzzer-beater just before halftime. He led all scorers with 34 points. Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball added 17 points.

