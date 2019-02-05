NBA roundup: Harden (44 points) keeps rolling

James Harden extended his streak of consecutive 30-point games to 27 as the Houston Rockets defeated the host Phoenix Suns 118-110 on Monday.

Feb 4, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Harden finished with 44 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. His 30-plus-point scoring streak is the third-longest in NBA history, behind two by Wilt Chamberlain. It was Harden’s 20th 40-point game on the season.

Houston’s Kenneth Faried wound up with a double-double (17 points, 14 rebounds), while James Ennis III added 13 points and Chris Paul chipped in with 18 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.

The Suns, who stumbled to their season-worst 11th consecutive setback, got 25 points from Josh Jackson and 23 from Kelly Oubre Jr.

Pistons 129, Nuggets 103

Andre Drummond piled up 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 25 minutes, and host Detroit snapped Denver’s six-game winning streak.

Stanley Johnson had 21 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Pistons, while another reserve, Langston Galloway, supplied 18 points. Blake Griffin contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Nuggets were missing Jamal Murray (ankle), Gary Harris (groin) and Paul Millsap (ankle). Denver, which fell a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the Western Conference, was led by reserve Trey Lyles with 20 points.

Bucks 113, Nets 94

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as Milwaukee concluded a five-game road trip with a victory over Brooklyn in New York.

Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points for the Bucks while Eric Bledsoe contributed 15 after sitting out Milwaukee’s win at Washington on Saturday with a sore left Achilles.

The Nets, who got 18 points from D’Angelo Russell, dropped a third straight game for the first time since their eight-game skid from Nov. 21-Dec. 5. Brooklyn also lost for the second time in its past 15 home games.

Pacers 109, Pelicans 107

Darren Collison scored 22 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as visiting Indiana held off short-handed New Orleans.

Collison was joined in double figures by Domantas Sabonis (16 points and 13 rebounds), Myles Turner (15 points, nine rebounds), Thaddeus Young (14 points) and Bojan Bogdanovich (14 points) as the Pacers won their second straight game to finish a 2-2 road trip.

Jahlil Okafor had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lead the injury-riddled Pelicans, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Hawks 137, Wizards 129

Taurean Prince scored 21 points, Kevin Huerter had 19, and Atlanta won at Washington.

Nine Atlanta players scored in double figures, including all five starters. Omari Spellman (16 points, 10 rebounds), John Collins (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Trae Young (10 points, 10 assists) made multifaceted contributions for the Hawks.

Collins got his double-double in just 17 minutes in the first half. He left in the second quarter with what the team called a facial laceration and did not return. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with a game-high 27 points, while Jeff Green added 26 and Trevor Ariza had 25.

Kings 127, Spurs 112

Marvin Bagley III (24 points), Yogi Ferrell (19) and Harry Giles III (11) scored in double figures off the bench as host Sacramento used superior depth to defeat San Antonio.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Starters De’Aaron Fox (20 points), Buddy Hield (18) and Iman Shumpert (13) also scored in double figures for the Kings. Sacramento moved within a half-game of the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 22 for San Antonio, which saw its five-game winning streak end.

—Field Level Media