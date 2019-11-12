NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers top Raptors

Lou Williams scored 21 points off the bench to help the Los Angeles Clippers post a 98-88 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Kawhi Leonard, who led the Raptors to their first NBA title last June, scored just 12 points on 2-of-11 shooting in his first game against his former club since leaving as a free agent. Leonard also had 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals but committed nine turnovers.

Montrezl Harrell contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Clippers. Patrick Patterson scored 12 points, and JaMychal Green had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Raptors. Norman Powell scored 15 points, Fred VanVleet had 14 points and eight assists, and Chris Boucher added 13 points.

Rockets 122, Pelicans 116

James Harden scored 39 points and Russell Westbrook added 26 as visiting Houston won its fourth consecutive game, beating the injury-depleted New Orleans.

Harden scored 13 straight points as the Rockets took command midway through the fourth quarter. Eric Gordon came off the bench to add 17 points, and Clint Capela had 11 points and 20 rebounds.

JJ Redick scored 24 to lead the Pelicans, who played without Brandon Ingram (knee), Lonzo Ball (groin) and Zion Williamson (knee). Josh Hart scored 19 points, and Jrue Holiday added 18 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Jazz 122, Warriors 108

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell combined for six 3-pointers in a five-minute flurry late in the second quarter, helping Utah build a commanding lead en route to a victory over Golden State in San Francisco.

Rudy Gobert recorded 25 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, and Mitchell added 23 points and Conley 22 for Utah, which won its third straight.

Coming off 52- and 30-point games on the road, the Warriors’ D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 33 points. Returning from a five-game absence caused by a ligament injury in his left hand, Draymond Green had four points, seven rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes.

Celtics 116, Mavericks 106

Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead host Boston past Dallas.

Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 as the Celtics extended their winning streak to eight. Boston played its first game without forward Gordon Hayward, who will miss six weeks after surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand.

Luka Doncic scored 34 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in five road games.

Grizzlies 113, Spurs 109

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 24 points and Dillon Brooks added 21 as visiting Memphis outlasted San Antonio on the night the Spurs retired the jersey number of longtime standout Tony Parker.

Jae Crowder’s second-chance 3-pointer with 1:48 to play gave the Grizzlies a 111-108 lead, which it did not relent. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 14 points off the bench as the Grizzlies snapped a two-game losing streak.

Aldridge led the Spurs with 19 points, with Rudy Gay hitting for a season-high 18, Derrick White adding 15, Bryn Forbes scoring 14 and DeMar DeRozan contributing 12.

Timberwolves 120, Pistons 114

Andrew Wiggins poured in 33 points, and Minnesota spoiled the return of Blake Griffin with a win at Detroit. Wiggins, who surpassed the 8,000-career-point mark in the first half, added six rebounds and five assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Jake Layman contributed 16 points off the Minnesota bench. Treveon Graham added 13 points and six rebounds.

Griffin missed the first 10 games of the season due to hamstring and knee injuries. He had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes. Luke Kennard led the Pistons with 25 points and seven rebounds.

