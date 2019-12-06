NBA roundup: Harden withstands elbow, helps Rockets top Raptors

James Harden scored six of his 23 points in the fourth quarter after leaving the game briefly at the end of the third with a head injury and the visiting Houston Rockets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-109 Thursday night.

Dec 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward OG Anunoby (3) at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

After Harden attempted a running floater near the end of the third, Serge Ibaka accidentally hit Harden in the head with an elbow or forearm. Harden was on his back for a few minutes before going to the dressing room on his own power. He returned early in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists while shooting just 7-for-27, while Ben McLemore led the Rockets in scoring with 28 points and eight 3-pointers.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row. Fred VanVleet added 20 points, Kyle Lowry had 19, Norman Powell had 14 and Ibaka 10.

Washington Wizards 119 - Philadelphia 76ers 113

Bradley Beal had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington held on to upset visiting Philadelphia to end a three-game losing streak.

Rookie Rui Hachimura had a team-high 27 points and Davis Bertans added 25 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers for the Wizards, who had lost three straight.

Joel Embiid totaled 26 points and 21 rebounds (along with eight turnovers), and Tobias Harris scored 33 points for the Sixers, who had won four straight and eight of nine.

Denver Nuggets 129 - New York Knicks 92

Will Barton led eight Nuggets in double figures with 17 points as visiting Denver ran away from New York.

The one-sided victory allowed the Nuggets, who snapped a two-game losing streak, to pull their starters early on the front end of a back-to-back set that finds them in Boston on Friday.

Jerami Grant chipped in with 16 points for the Nuggets, while Monte Morris had 15, Malik Beasley and Jamal Murray 14 apiece, Juancho Hernangomez 12 and Paul Millsap 10. Mitchell Robinson paced the Knicks with 17 points in New York’s fifth straight home defeat and eighth consecutive loss overall.

Phoenix Suns 139 - New Orleans Pelicans 132 (OT)

Devin Booker scored 44 points as Phoenix improved to 2-1 on its four-game road trip with a victory in New Orleans.

Booker made 13 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 11 on 3-pointers, and all 13 free throws to lead six Suns in double figures. Frank Kaminsky added 20 points, including a game-high six in overtime. Cameron Johnson scored 18, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Ricky Rubio had 13 points and 15 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 11.

JJ Redick scored 26, Jrue Holiday had 23, Brandon Ingram added 21 before fouling out, Lonzo Ball had 20 points and 11 assists, and Jaxson Hayes scored 17 for the Pelicans, who lost their seventh game in a row since a 124-121 victory at Phoenix on Nov. 21.

—Field Level Media