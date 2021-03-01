NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami.

Feb 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) takes the ball down court in the second half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

South Florida native John Collins returned home and had 34 points with 10 rebounds to lead Atlanta. Collins had 19 points in the third, his career high for a quarter. His 34 points were one short of his season high.

Atlanta also got 20 points and 14 rebounds from Clint Capela. The NBA’s leader in offensive rebounds, Capela collected nine. Hawks star Trae Young, who entered the game averaging 27.8 points, was held to just 15. He missed his first five shots and had just six points until 6:04 left in the fourth.

Los Angeles Lakers 117 - Golden State Warriors 91

LeBron James scored 19 points with six rebounds, while making 7 of 12 shots in a season-low 24 minutes, as Los Angeles pounded visiting Golden State.

Markieff Morris contributed 13 points and eight rebounds, Alex Caruso also scored 13 and Dennis Schroder collected 12 points and six assists for the Lakers, who rested their starters in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry, who entered the game averaging 29.9 points per game, managed just 16 points, seven assists and three steals as the Warriors had their three-game winning streak end. The Warriors lost Draymond Green late in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain.

Boston Celtics 111 - Washington Wizards 110

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, including the game-winning bucket with 4.7 seconds remaining, as shorthanded Boston edged visiting Washington.

Kemba Walker had 21 points and Daniel Theis added 20 for the Celtics, who won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 24-25 to even their record. Boston played without All-Star Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness).

Slideshow ( 4 images )

Bradley Beal scored 46 points but missed his chance at a game-winner with one second remaining. He finished 16-of-29 with 11 free throws. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Davis Bertans scored 20 as the Wizards lost for just the second time in their last nine games.

Milwaukee Bucks 105 - Los Angeles Clippers 100

In a duel between NBA championship contenders, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks got the best of Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo produced 36 points, 14 rebounds and five assists becoming the second player in Milwaukee history to score 35 or more points in four consecutive games. The Bucks, who won their fifth consecutive game, ended the contest on a 9-0 run.

Leonard finished with 25 points and nine rebounds. Paul George had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Serge Ibaka totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Charlotte Hornets 127 - Sacramento Kings 126

Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining as Charlotte rallied in the final minute to defeat host Sacramento.

Monk finished with 21 points to go with P.J. Washington’s career-high 42 points. LaMelo Ball’s 24 points and 12 assists and Miles Bridges’ 13 points also were a boost for Charlotte, which is 2-2 on what’s scheduled to be a six-game road trip.

Buddy Hield scored 30 points for the Kings. Hield hit eight of 15 attempts from 3-point range. He eclipsed 1,000 made 3s for his career, doing so quicker than any player in NBA history as he appeared in his 350th game.

Phoenix Suns 118 - Minnesota Timberwolves 99

Devin Booker scored a season-high 43 points on 15-of-26 shooting to lead Phoenix to the victory over Minnesota at Minneapolis.

Deandre Ayton scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and collected 10 rebounds as the Suns won for the 14th time in their past 17 games. Dario Saric scored 13 points off the bench and Chris Paul added 11 points and matched his season high of 15 assists for Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which owns an NBA-worst 7-28 record. Minnesota is 0-4 under new coach Chris Finch and has allowed an average of 129.5 points during the span.

New York Knicks 109 - Detroit Pistons 90

Julius Randle had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists and visiting New York recorded its third straight victory by rolling past Detroit.

RJ Barrett supplied 21 points and five rebounds, while Alec Burks contributed 16 points off the bench. Derrick Rose, who was traded by the Pistons earlier this month, had 14 points and five assists for New York against his former team.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons, who have lost three straight, with 21 points and eight rebounds. Wayne Ellington contributed 15 points off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies 133 - Houston Rockets 84

With Brandon Clarke and Justise Winslow pacing a strong bench performance, visiting Memphis rolled to a victory over Houston.

Clarke produced a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds while Winslow, a Houston native, thoroughly enjoyed his homecoming with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting in just his fourth game this season. The Grizzlies amassed 85 bench points, including 32 in a runaway first half.

Memphis had plenty in reserve against the reeling Rockets, who saw their skid reach 11 consecutive games, the longest in the NBA this season.

--Field Level Media