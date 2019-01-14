NBA roundup: Ibaka lifts Raptors over Wizards in 2OT

Serge Ibaka’s 3-pointer with 15.2 seconds remaining lifted the visiting Toronto Raptors to a 140-138 double-overtime win against the stubborn Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Jan 13, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) is fouled while shooting the ball by Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) in overtime at Capital One Arena. The Raptors won 140-138 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to force overtime and took a 138-136 lead on Thomas Bryant’s short jumper with 31.8 seconds left in the second overtime.

Kawhi Leonard missed on a drive on the ensuing possession but got his own rebound and passed out to Ibaka, who hit from 28 feet. Washington’s Otto Porter Jr. then missed a 3-point attempt, and Toronto’s Danny Green added a free throw with 2.8 seconds left. With no timeouts, the Wizards were unable to get off a final shot.

Leonard registered 41 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won five straight to improve their NBA-best record to 33-12. Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 19 rebounds before fouling out.

Warriors 119, Mavericks 114

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 48 points — 24 in each half — and dropped the game-winning 3-pointer to allow Golden State to escape Dallas with a victory.

Curry, who scored 16 points in the first quarter, made 11 3-pointers and scored the final seven points for the Warriors in a game the Mavs led 113-108 with 3:51 to go in the game. Kevin Durant scored 28 points and Klay Thompson had 16 on an abysmal shooting night in which he went just 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Rookie of the Year favorite Luka Doncic led Dallas with 26 points, making 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and adding five assists and six rebounds. Forward Harrison Barnes scored 22, but as he was trying to get off a game-tying 3-point attempt with five seconds to go, Barnes lost control of his dribble and helplessly watched the ball roll out of bounds.

Nuggets 116, Trail Blazers 113

Nikola Jokic had 40 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Jamal Murray shook off an injury to score 24, and Denver snapped visiting Portland’s four-game win streak.

Jokic and Murray — who left the game briefly in the first half after an inadvertent shot to the mouth — combined for eight points in the final 67 seconds to put the Nuggets ahead for good after a tie at 108.

Damian Lillard scored 26, and CJ McCollum had 18 points for the Blazers. McCollum drained a corner 3-pointer with 27.7 seconds left to make it 114-113, but Lillard’s 33-footer at the buzzer missed.

76ers 108, Knicks 105

Ben Simmons totaled 20 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and nine assists as visiting Philadelphia never trailed, survived a shaky second half and extended its winning streak over New York Knicks to seven games.

Simmons finished with his 28th double-double this season and just shy of his eighth triple-double. Joel Embiid returned from missing Friday’s loss to Atlanta due to a sore right ankle and led the 76ers with 26 points while adding eight rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots.

Rookie Kevin Knox scored a career-high 31 points, but the Knicks lost for the 17th time in 19 games and dropped their eighth straight home game.

Magic 116, Rockets 109

With Aaron Gordon leading early before several others stepped up late, Orlando rallied past visiting Houston in the fourth quarter, capping wins on consecutive nights against title contenders.

Terrence Ross, Evan Fournier, and D.J. Augustin sank 3-pointers on successive possessions to key a 16-2 run for a 114-107 lead with 1:21 left. Gordon and Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points each, as the Magic claimed a fourth consecutive home win, rallying from a 12-point deficit after doing the same in beating Boston on Saturday.

Rockets guard James Harden scored 38 points to match Kobe Bryant with his 16th consecutive 30-point game, the most in the NBA since 1972-73. However, Harden struggled mightily with his perimeter shooting, missing 16 of 17 3-point attempts. He shot 11 of 32 overall.

Bucks 133, Hawks 114

A night off worked wonders for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 33 points to lead visiting Milwaukee over Atlanta.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Antetokounmpo was given Friday night off to help him deal with ongoing right quad soreness and a left hip contusion. He returned to lead the Bucks in scoring, shooting 9 for 17 from the field and surpassing the 30-point mark for the 18th time this season.

The win was the 30th of the season for the Bucks, who remain the only team in the league without back-to-back losses, now 12-0 in games following a loss. The Bucks have won 12 of their last 15 and won their sixth straight meeting against Atlanta.

—Field Level Media