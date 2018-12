NBA roundup: Irving, Celts top Sixers in OT

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, including two 3-pointers in the final two minutes of overtime, and the Boston Celtics overcame a five-point deficit in the extra session to defeat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 121-114 on Tuesday.

Dec 25, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Irving, who added 10 rebounds, sent the game into OT by sinking a difficult jumper with 20.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The guard’s performance helped overcome 34 points and 16 rebounds by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

Jayson Tatum added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Boston. Marcus Morris also scored 23.

Jimmy Butler added 24 points for Philadelphia, JJ Redick had 17 points, and Ben Simmons contributed 11 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Redick missed a shot that would have won the game at the end of regulation.

Rockets 113, Thunder 109

James Harden recorded his seventh consecutive 30-plus-point game, but when he needed scoring help down the stretch, he got it as Houston rallied for a win over visiting Oklahoma City.

However, a crucial stretch came with Harden either on the bench or facilitating, as the Rockets flipped an 88-86 deficit entering the fourth quarter into a 102-95 lead before Harden scored more than halfway through the final period.

Clint Capela (16 points, 23 rebounds) threw down a pair of dunks before Eric Gordon (17 points) converted a driving layup that extended the Houston lead to seven points. Austin Rivers, one day after signing with the Rockets, subsequently drilled a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Thunder at bay. Oklahoma City got 28 points and 14 rebounds from Paul George plus 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists from Russell Westbrook.

Bucks 109, Knicks 95

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 11 of his 30 points in the third quarter as Milwaukee seized control and recorded a victory at New York.

Antetokounmpo recorded his 13th 30-point game of the season and added 14 rebounds for his 22nd double-double, but it was his performance in the third that helped the Bucks get a win in their first appearance on Christmas since facing the Kansas City Kings in 1977. He also became the first Milwaukee player to score 30 on Christmas Day since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1972.

Milwaukee, which got 20 points from Brook Lopez, won for the fifth time in six games overall. Rookie Kevin Knox scored 21 points for the Knicks.

