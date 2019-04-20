NBA roundup: Irving puts Celtics on verge of sweep

Kyrie Irving had a hand in 11 of Boston’s final 16 points Friday night as the Celtics withstood a late charge by the Indiana Pacers to record a 104-96 win at Indianapolis and go up 3-0 in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup.

Apr 19, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles the ball againts Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first quarter in game three of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers, playing at home for the first time in the series, got within 88-87 with 6:05, but that’s when Irving took over.

He had two hoops, assisted on 3- and 2-point baskets by Al Horford and made two free throws down the stretch, helping the Celtics pull away. He finished with 19 points and 10 assists. Jaylen Brown had 23 points to lead the Celtics, who held the Pacers under 100 points for the third consecutive game.

Tyreke Evans led seven Pacers in double figures with 19 points off the bench.

Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108

Russell Westbrook scored 33 points as Oklahoma City beat visiting Portland to take a two-games-to-one lead in a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

After vowing to play better following the Thunder’s Game 2 loss, Westbrook shot 11 of 22 from the floor while adding 11 assists and five rebounds. He also made 4 of 6 3-point attempts after sinking just 1 of 10 long-range attempts over the first two games.

Portland’s Damian Lillard had a quiet first half, scoring only four points on 2-of-6 shooting. However, Lillard dominated in Portland’s 43-point third quarter, scoring 25 points to make a game of it. Lillard, who finished with a team-high 32 points, shot 8 of 11 from the floor in the third. But he did not score in the fourth until less than two minutes remained and the Thunder were ahead by 12.

Raptors 98, Magic 93

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff-career-best 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as visiting Toronto won in Orlando to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors while Danny Green scored 13 points and Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 10 assists.

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds points for the Magic. Terrence Ross added 24 points, Jonathan Isaac scored 14, and Aaron Gordon had 10.

