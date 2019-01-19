NBA roundup: Irving scores 38 as Celts trip Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving stalled a Memphis Grizzlies rally with two consecutive jumpers and later added a game-clinching 3-pointer to cap off a 38-point effort as the host Boston Celtics held on for a 122-116 victory on Friday night.

Jan 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots the ball past Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart and Al Horford also hit key late hoops to finish off high-scoring nights in helping the Celtics win their second straight and complete a two-game, season-series sweep of the Grizzlies.

Mike Conley had 26 points to pace the Grizzlies, who lost their fourth straight.

Spurs 116, Timberwolves 113

Marco Belinelli canned two crucial free throws with 4.2 seconds left to play, and LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 25 points as San Antonio outlasted Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The game was close throughout, with 27 lead changes and 17 ties through the middle of the fourth quarter. Aldridge’s spinning jumper gave the Spurs a 112-107 lead with 1:23 left. Rudy Gay and Derrick Rose traded baskets before a miss by Belinelli with 7.7 seconds left, with the rebound deflecting out of bounds off Minnesota’s Dario Saric.

Rose fouled Belinelli with 4.2 seconds to play and Belinelli canned both free throws to push the Spurs’ lead to three points. Rose then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Timberwolves fell just short. Rose and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 23 points for Minnesota. Gay finished with 22.

Pistons 98, Heat 93

Blake Griffin collected 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Detroit overcame the early departure of Andre Drummond to edge visiting Miami.

Luke Kennard scored 22 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock had 19 for the Pistons. Dwyane Wade led the Heat with 20 points and eight assists off the bench. Tyler Johnson contributed 16 points and Justise Winslow added 15 with nine rebounds.

Miami guard Josh Richardson missed the game due to an illness. The Pistons lost two key players in the opening half. Drummond, the league’s top rebounder, sustained a nasal injury when he was struck by a James Johnson elbow. Ish Smith departed shortly after entering the game due to groin tightness.

Nets 117, Magic 115

D’Angelo Russell scored a season-high 40 points to lead visiting Brooklyn to a comeback win over Orlando.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points for the Nets, who have a winning record for the first time this season, 24-23. Brooklyn, which trailed by 21 points in the second quarter Friday, was 10 games below .500 through Dec. 5 but has gone 16-5 since.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 23 points, but he exited the game in the fourth quarter with lower back tightness and did not return. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Jazz 115, Cavaliers 99

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points as Utah rolled to an easy victory over Cleveland in Salt Lake City.

Slideshow (10 Images)

Rudy Gobert added 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and collected 15 rebounds as Utah extended its season-best winning streak to six games. Royce O’Neale had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jae Crowder scored 11 points for the Jazz.

Ante Zizic contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, and Collin Sexton also had 15 points.

—Field Level Media