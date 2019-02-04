NBA roundup: Irving shines as Celtics snap Thunder's streak

Kyrie Irving racked up 30 points and 11 assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 134-129 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Sunday.

Feb 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The win was the fourth consecutive and the ninth in the last 10 for the Celtics. The Thunder’s seven-game winning streak was snapped.

Irving hit a floater with 23 seconds remaining with the Celtics clinging to a two-point lead. He drove past Terrance Ferguson, and let go of the floater over the outstretched arms of Thunder 7-footer Steven Adams. Russell Westbrook, coming over to help, got his finger on the shot, but it fell through the basket to extend Boston’s lead.

Paul George led the Thunder with 37 points but was just 5 of 16 from behind the 3-point line. Westbrook had a monster game once again — 22 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds — but his critical turnover with 8.1 seconds left and Oklahoma City down by two helped Boston escape with the win.

Raptors 121, Clippers 103

Serge Ibaka scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Toronto defeated visiting Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard added 18 points and five rebounds for the Raptors, who swept the two-game season series between the teams. Pascal Siakam and CJ Miles each scored 15 points, and Delon Wright chipped in with 14 points off the bench for Toronto.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points for the Clippers, who have split the first two games of a six-game trip. Lou Williams added 18 points, Tobias Harris had 13, Patrick Beverley 12 and Montrezl Harrell, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, and Boban Marjanovic, who had nine rebounds, each scored 10 points.

Grizzlies 96, Knicks 84

Mike Conley returned from a minor knee injury and scored 25 points as Memphis dominated the second half of a victory over New York, whose home losing streak reached a team-record 15 games.

Conley sat out Friday’s loss in Charlotte with left knee soreness and was questionable for Sunday but returned and helped the Grizzlies win for the third time in their last 20 games since Dec. 26. The veteran guard recorded his 12th game with at least 25 points, shot 9 of 17 and also totaled eight rebounds and seven assists. Marc Gasol added 24 points and nine rebounds as Memphis outscored New York 54-43 in the second half.

The Knicks also saw their overall losing streak reach 13 games and fell to 2-26 in their last 28 games since their last home win on Dec. 1 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

