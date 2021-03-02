NBA roundup: James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs

James Harden scored 30 points, dished out 15 assists and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 124-113 overtime win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Brooklyn scored the first eight points of the extra period and never looked back, winning its ninth game in its past 10 contests. The Nets won in San Antonio for the first time since Jan. 22, 2002, ending a 17-game skid.

Kyrie Irving added 27 points for the Nets with Bruce Brown scoring 23 and Nicolas Claxton hitting a season-best 17 points off the bench. Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant (hamstring) missed his eighth straight game.

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 22 points and 11 assists while Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV scored 19 each.

New Orleans Pelicans 129 - Utah Jazz 124

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram scored 26 points each as host New Orleans held on to defeat Utah.

Lonzo Ball added 23 points as the Pelicans cooled off the team with the NBA’s best record. New Orleans had a 53-39 rebounding advantage, led by Steven Adams’ 11 boards.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31, Rudy Gobert had 22, Donovan Mitchell added 21 and Jordan Clarkson had 20 for the Jazz.

Portland Trail Blazers 123 - Charlotte Hornets 111

Carmelo Anthony established season highs of 29 points, six 3-pointers and five steals and Portland halted a season-worst, four-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Charlotte.

Damian Lillard also had six 3-pointers and recorded 23 points and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers, who set a franchise record with 24 3-pointers (on 46 attempts). Robert Covington scored a season-best 21 points, matched his season high of five 3-pointers and collected 10 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball had 30 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Hornets, who dropped to 2-3 on a six-game road trip. Terry Rozier scored 20 points and Malik Monk added 19.

Dallas Mavericks 130 - Orlando Magic 124

Luka Doncic flirted with a triple-double, posting 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Dallas weathered a late surge to beat host Orlando.

Jalen Brunson scored 24 points off the Dallas bench, and Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and 10 boards.

The Mavericks led by 18 points with fewer than five minutes to go, but Orlando powered back behind Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 29 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers 101 - Houston Rockets 90

Collin Sexton scored 39 points, handed out eight assists and sparked a critical fourth-quarter run to lead visiting Cleveland over Houston.

The Rockets took their 12th consecutive defeat, their longest losing streak since a 15-game skid in 2001-02.

Houston guard John Wall, who played in both games of a back-to-back for the first time this season, finished with a season-high 32 points.

Philadelphia 76ers 130 - Indiana Pacers 114

Shake Milton scored 26 points off the bench, Joel Embiid added 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and host Philadelphia cruised past Indiana.

Furkan Korkmaz hit six 3-pointers and added 19 points and Ben Simmons contributed 18 points for the Sixers, who rebounded after a three-point overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points while Edmond Sumner added 18. Domantas Sabonis contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Denver Nuggets 118 - Chicago Bulls 114

Nikola Jokic scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter to fuel visiting Denver over Chicago.

Jokic also had 14 rebounds and nine assists to fall just shy of his ninth triple-double of the season and second in as many games. He had 19 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in Denver’s 126-96 romp over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Zach LaVine had 23 points and Coby White collected 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost back-to-back contests.

