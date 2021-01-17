NBA roundup: James Harden notches triple-double in Nets debut

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points and James Harden added a 32-point triple-double in his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, who recorded a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night in New York.

Durant shot 16 of 26 and set a franchise record by scoring at least 25 points for the ninth straight game as the Nets won their third straight. Harden shot 8 of 18 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds. He added four steals and made 13 of 15 free throws in 40 minutes.

Joe Harris added 17 points for the Nets, who shot 53.8 percent and hit 16 3-pointers in their sixth straight game without Kyrie Irving (personal reasons, health and safety protocols).

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 34 points for Orlando, which dropped its fifth straight despite playing its most competitive game of the skid. Terrence Ross added 23 and rookie Cole Anthony contributed 16 as Orlando shot 46.3 percent while playing without Evan Fournier (back spasms) for the eighth straight game.

San Antonio Spurs 103 - Houston Rockets 91

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points to lead San Antonio in a home victory over Houston.

Dejounte Murray notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Jakob Poeltl also added a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Spurs in the victory.

The Rockets were led by Christian Wood and Mason Jones, who both scored 24 points. Wood added 18 rebounds, while Jones’ scoring output was a career high.

Detroit Pistons 120 - Miami Heat 100

Jerami Grant scored 29 points to help Detroit earn its first road victory of the season at Miami.

Blake Griffin chipped in with 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Derrick Rose added 23 points off the bench for the Pistons in the victory.

Bam Adebayo led all scorers with 28 points for the Heat in the loss, their third straight.

Toronto Raptors 116 - Charlotte Hornets 113

Norman Powell made six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 24 points off the bench and Toronto scored its second win over visiting Charlotte in as many games at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Powell was one of four Raptors to knock down three or more 3-pointers along with OG Anunoby, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. Chris Boucher scored 20 points, also off the bench. Lowry led the Toronto starters with 19 points, Anunoby added 18, and VanVleet flirted with a triple-double, posting 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Gordon Hayward, who missed Thursday’s matchup between the two teams with a hip injury, led Charlotte with 25 points. Terry Rozier scored 24 points and knocked down six 3-pointers, while Devonte’ Graham -- who finished with 20 points -- made his fourth and final 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining to pull the Hornets within one point before Boucher’s decisive foul shots.

Memphis Grizzlies 106 - Philadelphia 76ers 104

Ja Morant returned from an eight-game absence with a sprained left ankle to score 17 points and lift host Memphis past Philadelphia.

Xavier Tillman added 15, Brandon Clarke contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks had 11 points each.

Shake Milton led the Sixers with 28 points, Tobias Harris added 21 and Ben Simmons had 11 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. Tyrese Maxey, who had 12 points, missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Portland Trail Blazers 112 - Atlanta Hawks 106

Damian Lillard recorded 36 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Portland notched a victory over visiting Atlanta.

Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points and CJ McCollum had 16 as Portland recovered from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit to win for the fifth time in the past six games.

Enes Kanter scored 12 points, matched his season best of 15 rebounds, and had a season-high five blocked shots in his first game as the starting center after Jusuf Nurkic was lost indefinitely with a fractured right wrist. Derrick Jones Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

