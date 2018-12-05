NBA roundup: Jazz sink 20 treys, rout Spurs

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points, and the Utah Jazz made a franchise record 20 3-pointers in a 139-105 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Dec 4, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (10) defends during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyle Korver added 15 points off the bench in his first home game since Utah reacquired the veteran guard in a trade. The Jazz won for the third time in four games since dealing for Korver.

Jakob Poeltl contributed a career-best 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench for San Antonio, which lost for the third time in four games. DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points and dished out seven assists, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points.

The Jazz went 10 of 17 from long distance over the first two quarters and opened up a 63-47 lead by halftime. Overall, Utah hit 20 of 33 3-point attempts.

Kings 122, Suns 105

Buddy Hield had a dunk and a pair of 3-pointers in a game-opening 13-2 flurry, and Sacramento went on to lead by as many as 35 points en route to a blowout win at Phoenix.

The Kings held the Suns to one field goal in the first 5 1/2 minutes and a total of nine points in the first quarter, taking a 36-9 lead after one period. Hield finished with 20 points in 18 minutes to lead seven players in double figures for the Kings, who were opening a four-game trip.

Rookie De’Anthony Melton recorded a season-best 21 points for the Suns, who played without Devin Booker (strained hamstring) and T.J. Warren (sprained ankle).

Mavericks 111, Trail Blazers 102

Rookie Luka Doncic scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Dallas polished off visiting Portland.

Wesley Matthews added 17 points and DeAndre Jordan contributed 12 points and 17 boards for the Mavericks, who have won eight in a row at home and nine of 11 games overall.

Damian Lillard collected 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Trail Blazers, who have lost three in a row and six of their past seven games. CJ McCollum scored 18 points, and Al-Farouq Aminu chipped in 12 points and 13 rebounds for Portland.

Magic 105, Heat 90

Orlando’s defense shut down Miami in the third quarter, and the Magic overcame poor first-half shooting to earn a road win.

The Magic turned the tables on the Heat in the third quarter, outscoring the Heat 30-12. It was Miami’s lowest point total in a quarter this season, and Orlando took a 76-62 lead after three quarters.

Orlando’s Aaron Gordon scored 16 of his 20 points in the critical third quarter. Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrence Ross added 19 points off the bench for the Magic. Justise Winslow led the Heat with 14 points.

Pacers 96, Bulls 90

Darren Collison scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Indiana held on for a win over visiting Chicago.

Myles Turner added 18 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five blocked shots for the Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic (14 points) and Tyreke Evans (10) also scored in double digits for Indiana, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Chicago lost its first game since dismissing head coach Fred Hoiberg and replacing him with Jim Boylen on Monday. The Bulls have lost seven in a row and 11 of 12. Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 21 points and 10 rebounds in his second game since returning from a sprained elbow.

—Field Level Media