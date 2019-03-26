NBA roundup: Jazz top Suns despite Booker's 59

Rudy Gobert scored a season-high 27 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 125-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Mar 25, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots the ball ahead of Phoenix Suns forward Dragan Bender (35) during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Devin Booker scored a season-high 59 points for the Suns.

Gobert broke the NBA single-season dunk record with 274 while picking up his 59th double-double of the season. The old dunk mark of 269 was set by Dwight Howard set in 2007-08. Dunks have been an official stat only since 2000.

Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio added 18 points apiece for the Jazz, who won for the seventh time in eight games. Booker hit 19 of 34 field-goal attempts and 16 of 17 from the free-throw line, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Phoenix from losing for the seventh time in the past nine games.

Trail Blazers 148, Nets 144 (2OT)

Jusuf Nurkic scored 32 points and had a game-high 16 rebounds to lead Portland to a double-overtime victory against visiting Brooklyn.

But Nurkic suffered a serious left leg injury with 2:22 left in the second overtime when fouled while going for an offensive rebound. He was taken off on a stretcher and then to a local hospital.

Damian Lillard added 31 points and a game-leading 12 assists for the Blazers, who clinched an NBA playoff spot for the sixth year in a row. In reserve, Seth Curry scored 20 points and Rodney Hood 18 as Portland completed a homestand 4-0.

Magic 119, 76ers 98

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Orlando took a major step in its push toward the playoffs with a home win over Philadelphia.

The Magic went undefeated during their five-game homestand and are now just a half-game behind the Miami Heat for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The two teams play a pivotal game Tuesday night in Miami.

Evan Fournier chipped in 24 points and seven assists for Orlando. Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons did not play due to a stomach virus.

Grizzlies 115, Thunder 103

Bruno Caboclo scored a career-high 24 points to lift Memphis past visiting Oklahoma City.

Caboclo hadn’t scored more than 16 points in any of his 60 previous NBA games over five seasons. He also tied his career high with 11 rebounds. Jonas Valancuinas added 18 points and 14 rebounds for Memphis, and Delon Wright had 18 points and 13 assists. Tyler Dorsey contributed 21 points.

Paul George led the Thunder with 30 points but was just 10 of 29 from the floor. Dennis Schroder scored 26 points for Oklahoma City, and Russell Westbrook added 16 points and seven assists.

