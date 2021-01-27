NBA roundup: John Wall guides Rockets past Wizards

John Wall scored a team-high 24 points in his first matchup with his former team as the host Houston Rockets earned a 107-88 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Jan 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard John Wall (1) reacts with the Washington Wizards bench during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo added 20 apiece for Houston, which extended its season-best winning streak to three games.

DeMarcus Cousins tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for Houston, which played without center Christian Wood (ankle).

Washington’s Bradley Beal, the league’s leading scorer, tallied 33 points on 12-of-28 shooting, while Russell Westbrook, traded for Wall in the offseason, added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Wizards were missing six players due to league health and safety protocols.

Utah Jazz 108 - New York Knicks 94

Royce O’Neale scored a career-high 20 points and Rudy Gobert dominated the interior as Utah defeated New York in Salt Lake City for its ninth straight victory.

With leading scorer Donovan Mitchell struggling -- nine points on 3-of-15 shooting -- O’Neale connected on 7 of 12 attempts while also grabbing six rebounds. Gobert hauled in 19 rebounds to go with 18 points and four blocked shots, and Mike Conley scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half.

Austin Rivers led New York with 25 points, including hitting 5 of 7 3-point attempts, but he was held scoreless in the second half after going 10-for-10 from the floor in a red-hot first half. Julius Randle added 18 points and 10 rebounds for New York, which wrapped up a four-game Western trip with its third straight loss.

Atlanta Hawks 108 - Los Angeles Clippers 99

Trae Young returned to the lineup and scored 38 points, helping host Atlanta defeat short-handed Los Angeles. Young, who missed Sunday’s game at Milwaukee with back spasms, shot 12-for-23 from the floor as the Hawks won for the fourth time in five games.

Also returning for Atlanta was Clint Capela, who missed the last game with right hand soreness. Capela had 13 points and 18 rebounds, his third straight game with at least 18 boards. The Hawks’ De’Andre Hunter contributed 22 points.

The Clippers were playing without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (health and safety protocols) plus Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness). Reggie Jackson led Los Angeles with 20 points and eight assists.

