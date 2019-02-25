NBA roundup: Knicks wallop Spurs to end 18-game home skid

Damyean Dotson drained a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored a team-high 27 points Sunday night as the New York Knicks ended a franchise-record 18-game home losing streak by beating the San Antonio Spurs, 130-118.

Feb 24, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks shooting guard Damyean Dotson (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Bryn Forbes (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks, who hadn’t won at home since beating the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 136-134 in overtime on Dec. 1, came within one loss of tying the NBA record for the longest home losing streak, which was established by the Dallas Mavericks during the 1993-94 season.

Kevin Knox (19 points, 10 rebounds), Mitchell Robinson (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Dennis Smith Jr. (19 points, 13 assists) each had double-doubles for the Knicks, who won for just the fifth time in the last 37 games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points for the Spurs, who have lost six of seven but remained tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for seventh place in the Western Conference.

Nuggets 123, Clippers 96

Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Paul Millsap scored 21 and also grabbed 16 boards, and host Denver beat Los Angeles for its fourth straight win.

Jamal Murray scored 16 points, and Gary Harris added 14 off the bench in his second game back from a right adductor strain as the Nuggets pulled to within a game of Golden State in the Western Conference standings

Lou Williams had 24 points for the Clippers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Magic 113, Raptors 98

Nikola Vucevic scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Orlando defeat host Toronto for the second time in three games this season.

Former Raptor Terrence Ross added 28 points and nine rebounds off the bench for the Magic, who have won six of their past seven games and snapped Toronto’s seven-game winning streak.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who were without Kawhi Leonard for what was described as a “load management” day.

—Field Level Media