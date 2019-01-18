NBA roundup: Lakers take down Thunder in OT

Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers earn a 138-128 overtime win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Kuzma hit seven 3-pointers, and Los Angeles’ Ivica Zubac scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Lonzo Ball added 18 points, including five in overtime as the Lakers outscored Oklahoma City 16-6, and dished out 10 assists.

The Thunder lost for the fifth time in six games. The Lakers won their second in a row and improved to 5-7 without LeBron James (groin) and Rajon Rondo (hand).

The Thunder faltered from behind the arc in overtime, going 2-for-12 from 3-point range. Oklahoma City attempted just one field goal inside the arc in the extra session. Paul George led the Thunder with 27 points. Russell Westbrook had 26 points and 13 assists but shot just 7 of 30 from the field.

Raptors 111, Suns 109

Pascal Siakam made a layup at the buzzer and Toronto defeated visiting Phoenix. Siakam ended the game with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka added 22 points.

Devin Booker scored 30 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 17 rebounds while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points and had nine rebounds off the bench.

Nuggets 135, Bulls 105

Jamal Murray scored 22 of his 25 points in the third quarter, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and host Denver routed Chicago. The Nuggets were coming off a 142-111 home loss to Golden State on Tuesday in which the Warriors set an NBA record for points in a first quarter with 51.

Paul Millsap finished with 14 points, and Gary Harris, returning from missing five games due to a strained left hamstring, scored 14 off the bench for Denver.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Robin Lopez finished with 17 points and Jabari Parker had 15 for Chicago. The Bulls have lost nine in a row and have yet to win in the 2019 calendar year.

76ers 120, Pacers 96

Joel Embiid, despite battling a sore lower back, had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lift visiting Philadelphia past Indiana in Indianapolis. It was Embiid’s 38th double-double of the season and his 12th in his past 13 games.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points for the 76ers, and JJ Redick added 20, highlighted by six 3-pointers. Mike Muscala also contributed 11 while Ben Simmons had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Thaddeus Young led the Pacers with 27 points while Victor Oladipo added 15 on 6-of-20 shooting. Indiana had its four-game home winning streak snapped.

Hornets 114, Kings 95

Kemba Walker led a balanced attack with 23 points, and Charlotte gained revenge on the visiting Kings after a loss on Saturday in Sacramento.

The Hornets erupted for 43 points in the second quarter after trailing by as many as 13 early, and they went on to lead by 13 at halftime and by 21 in the second half.

The Hornets also got 15 points each from Miles Bridges and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 14 points apiece from Jeremy Lamb and Tony Parker. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 24 points.

Wizards 101, Knicks 100

New York’s Allonzo Trier was called for goaltending with less than one second remaining, and Washington rallied from 16 points down to win at the O2 Arena in London.

Trailing 100-99, the Wizards inbounded with 3.3 seconds left and Thomas Bryant drove the lane. His floater was deflected with less than one second remaining. The trail official made the goaltending call, and after a review of several minutes, the call stood.

New York inbounded with four-tenths of a second remaining on the clock, and Emmanuel Mudiay’s shot was off the mark. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points, Mudiay had 25, and Otto Porter Jr. added 20.

—Field Level Media