NBA roundup: LeBron moves up scoring list in Lakers loss

DeMar DeRozan finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to help the San Antonio Spurs post a 110-106 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Oct 27, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a dunk during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gay had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Bryn Forbes also scored 16 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 as San Antonio defeated Los Angeles for the second time in less than a week.

LeBron James registered 35 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers. His 17-foot jumper with 7:51 left in the third quarter moved him into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 31,202 career points, 14 more than Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks.

In fifth place on the list is Wilt Chamberlain with 31,419 points.

Celtics 109, Pistons 89

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points, and Marcus Morris led a strong bench effort with 18 points as Boston handed host Detroit its first loss.

Boston controlled the game virtually from the opening tap and led by 22 at halftime. Daniel Theis had 17 points and eight rebounds, Gordon Hayward supplied 15 points and Terry Rozier added 14.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who entered the game averaging 33.8 points, was held to seven points on 2-of-13 shooting from the field. Andre Drummond led Detroit with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Stanley Johnson contributed a season-high 16 points.

Bucks 113, Magic 91

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in just 19 minutes as host Milwaukee remained undefeated by routing Orlando.

Milwaukee’s 6-0 start is the team’s best since the 1971-72 squad led by future Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson opened with seven straight wins. The Bucks host the NBA’s only other undefeated team, the Toronto Raptors (6-0), on Monday night.

Khris Middleton had 18 points and seven rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points off the bench for the Bucks. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Heat 120, Trail Blazers 111

Goran Dragic scored 28 points, and Hassan Whiteside provided 16 rebounds and six blocks in host Miami’s defeat of Portland.

Damian Lillard posted a season-high 42 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. He had 41 points in his previous game Thursday night at Orlando.

Miami blew a 19-point second-quarter lead but put together a 10-0 run late. Dwyane Wade, the Heat’s 36-year-old 12-time All-Star who is a reserve in his final NBA season, scored 18 of his 19 points in the first half.

Grizzlies 117, Suns 96

Wayne Selden and Shelvin Mack came off the bench to spark a 19-3 run to start the second quarter, and host Memphis went on to defeat Phoenix.

Selden scored eight points, and Mack added six as the Grizzlies opened up a 45-21 lead in the first four minutes of the period. A Jamal Crawford 3-pointer accounted for the only points scored by the Suns during the Grizzlies’ run.

Marc Gasol led five Grizzlies in double figures with 19 points. Rookie Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Phoenix has lost four straight, all by at least 18 points.

76ers 105, Hornets 103

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and host Philadelphia turned to defense down the stretch to finish off Charlotte.

Embiid was listed as questionable going into the game because of a sprained ankle, but he played through the pain and was dominant at times. The Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak while the Hornets have lost three of their last four.

Robert Covington finished with 18 points, and JJ Redick scored 15. Kemba Walker finished with 37 points to lead the Hornets, but he was 11 of 31 from the field and 3 of 15 from 3-point range, on a night when the Hornets shot just 38.9 percent collectively.

Pacers 119, Cavaliers 107

Victor Oladipo scored six of his 24 points in the final 7:50 as Indiana handed host Cleveland its sixth straight loss to open the season.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 points and combined with Oladipo to hit 20 of their 29 shots, helping Indiana win a second straight game for the first time this season.

The Cavaliers have lost all six of their games by at least seven points in their slowest start since opening 0-7 in 1995. Rodney Hood had 17 points, Larry Nance Jr. 15 and George Hill 14 for the Cavaliers, who were without Kevin Love, out with a sore foot.

Bulls 97, Hawks 85

Zach LaVine scored 27 points, and Jabari Parker came off the bench to score 18 to help Chicago beat host Atlanta.

LaVine was 9 for 19 from the floor, and his step-back jumper with 1:35 remaining was the final nail in Atlanta’s comeback hopes. LaVine then sealed the outcome with a rebound of a missed shot on Atlanta’s next possession.

Chicago also got a season-high 13 points from Ryan Arcidiacono and 12 from former Hawk Justin Holiday. Taurean Prince led Atlanta with 16 points and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Trae Young scored 13 points but was 0-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Jazz 132, Pelicans 111

Ricky Rubio scored 28 points as Utah took advantage of the absence of All-NBA forward Anthony Davis to hand host New Orleans its first defeat of the season.

Slideshow (10 Images)

Davis, who averaged 27.3 points and 13.3 rebounds during the Pelicans’ 4-0 start, did not play because of a right elbow strain sustained a night earlier in a victory against Brooklyn.

Rubio added 12 assists and six rebounds, and Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 14 rebounds. Nikola Mirotic led the Pelicans with 25 points and eight rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 18 points.

—Field Level Media