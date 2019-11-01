NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers hand Spurs 1st loss of season

Kawhi Leonard had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 103-97 win against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

October 31, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Marco Belinelli (18) during the second half at Staples Center.

The game marked the third matchup between Leonard and DeRozan since the Spurs traded Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in July 2018 in a deal that brought DeRozan to San Antonio.

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points off the bench and Lou Williams added 12 points in a reserve role despite shooting just 5-for-19 for Los Angeles.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Derrick White had 20 points off the bench and Rudy Gay added nine points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who had won their first three games this season — leaving the Philadelphia 76ers as the NBA’s only remaining unbeaten team.

Heat 106, Hawks 97

Rookie Kendrick Nunn produced his third 20-point effort of the season, going for a career-high 28 points to lead Miami to a win at Atlanta.

Nunn shot 10-for-15 from the field and upped his season average to 22.4 points. Nunn has scored 112 points this season, an NBA record for an undrafted free agent in his first five career games.

Tyler Herro scored 17 and Meyers Leonard added 16 for Miami. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 11 assists and nine rebounds but he scored just five points on 2-of-10 shooting in his second game with the Heat. Jabari Parker led the Hawks with 23 points and added eight rebounds.

Pelicans 122, Nuggets 107

Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points as host New Orleans got its first victory of the season, defeating Denver.

Okafor, making his second consecutive start with starting center Derrick Favors sidelined by knee soreness, made 8 of 13 shots to become the first Pelican other than Brandon Ingram to lead the team in scoring this season. Ingram finished with 25.

Frank Jackson came off the bench to add 21 points and Jrue Holiday, returning from a two-game absence due to a sprained knee, had 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Michael Porter Jr., in his first career game after a knee injury derailed his 2018-19 season, led Denver with 15 points.

